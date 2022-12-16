Noah Kahan Brings ‘Stick Season’ to New York on ‘Live From My Den’

Talking about an album inspired by “Stick Season,” the transition between fall and winter in Noah Kahan’s native Vermont, while on the 40-somethingth floor of a hotel in Midtown Manhattan is an unexpected pairing, but it’s as fitting a setting as any for a “Live From My Den” session with this folk-inspired singer-songwriter who’s also had a parallel career as a mainstream hitmaker, and who’s lived in both places.

He moved back to Vermont when the pandemic hit, and much of the album was created there. “I wanted to bring people to Vermont in the music,” he says, “so I looked at artists that created a great sense of place and can paint a picture of their homes. I listened to artists like Sam Fender and Phoebe Bridgers and Gregory Allen Isakov who can transport you somewhere with their songwriting. I was trying to figure out how they did that, and what made them so uniquely special at doing it, and it all came down to the storytelling and being willing to be personal and specific. So I started to try to take that kind of leap of faith and start writing about what was happening in my life.”

The album is both a love letter to his home state and a return to his folk origins, and also reflects the sense of isolation many of us felt during the pandemic, but also an uplift in the beauty of nature and a sense of home. Hear songs from the album and more about its story below.

With support from Fujifilm, Artists Den has created another season of ‘Live From My Den’ using FUJIFILM X Series and GFX System cameras and lenses, while focusing on ways we can continue to enhance an educational experience for young photographers and filmmakers during production. This season, they’re sharing three content stories focused on mentorship, craftsmanship, and the technological benefits that the partnership provided students in various locations around the world. To read about their stories and see their images, please visit Students of Storytelling.

Furthermore, each episode of “Live From My Den” highlights a local charity organization important to the artist, promoted via donation links and targeted messaging. As we work through the complexities of living in a post-pandemic world, Artists Den and partners are excited to give back to the community through Delivering Good, an organization uniting retailers, manufacturers, foundations, and individuals to support people affected by poverty and natural disasters and aiding global efforts in Ukraine and Afghanistan. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit Delivering Good.