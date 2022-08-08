Nicki Minaj to Receive Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and Perform at 2022 VMAs

Rapper, singer and songwriter Nicki Minaj will receive MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and perform for the first time since 2018 at the 2022 VMAs, airing live from Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28.

“Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry,” said Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events, Paramount+. “She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetically ‘Nicki’.”

Minaj, a 17-time VMAs nominee and five-time VMAs winner, took home her first Moon Person for best hip-hop video in 2011. This year she is nominated in the best hip-hop category.

Last year was the second year in a row that the VMAs did not honor anyone with the Video Vanguard Award. No one received the award from 2004 to 2005 and again between 2007 and 2010. The Vanguard Award was arguably the show’s highest honor between the years of 2013 and 2019 — the recipients in those years were Justin Timberlake, Beyoncé, Kanye West, Rihanna, P!nk, Jennifer Lopez and Missy Elliott.

Minaj made her VMAs debut in 2012, rapping on Alicia Keys’ “Girl on Fire” and returned to the stage with three performances in 2014: a solo performance of her “Pinkprint” single “Anaconda;” then she joined Ariana Grande and Jessie J for “Bang Bang,” and finally, “She Came To Give It To U” with Usher.

She delivered her most recent performance on the VMAs stage in 2018 for a rap medley from her album “Queen,” featuring songs “Majesty,” “Ganga Burn,” “FEFE” and “Barbie Dreams.” Her next single, “Super Freaky Girl,” will be released on Friday, Aug. 12.

Minaj joins Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! at the Disco on the lineup of performances for the 2022 VMAs.