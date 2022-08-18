Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J, Jack Harlow to Anchor 2022 MTV VMAs

Hip-hop is getting a big look at the 2022 MTV VMAs as Video Vanguard Award recipients LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj, along with rising star Jack Harlow, are set to emcee the show which airs live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday, August 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

According to the announcement, the three MCs will announce the show’s star-studded lineup of performers, presenters and winners, “taking a more innovative and unique approach to the traditional ‘host’ gig seen in previous years.

LL has a long history with the show, winning Best Rap Video in 1991 for “Mama Said Knock You Out” and the prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award in 1997. He first performed at the VMAs in 1991, returned in 1996 and last appeared as a presenter in 2000.

Minaj, with 17 nominations and five wins over the course of her career, will perform on the show for the first time since 2018. She took home her first Moon Person for Best Hip-Hop Video in 2011 and is nominated in the same category this year. She is being honored with the Video Vanguard award this year.

Harlow is tied for most nominations this year with seven, including two of the night’s biggest awards: Artist of the Year and Video of the Year, bringing his career-to-date VMAs nominations to a total of 10. He will also make his VMAs solo performance debut — he performered with Harlow on their Hot 100-topping hit “Industry Baby.”

Past hosts include Doja Cat (2021), actress Keke Palmer (2020), comedian Sebastian Maniscalco (2019) and Katy Perry (2017), among many others.

Previously announced performers include Anitta, Blackpink, J Balvin, Jack Harlow, Lizzo, Måneskin, Marshmello x Khalid, Nicki Minaj and Panic! at the Disco; Kane Brown will headline the Toyota Stage. Additional names will be announced soon

Along with Harlow, top nominees include Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X (both with 7); Doja Cat and Harry Styles (6); Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and the Weeknd (5).

Fans can vote for their favorites across 22 gender-neutral categories by visiting vote.mtv.com through tomorrow, Friday, August 19.