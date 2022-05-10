NFT Group Kingship to Offer ‘Key Card’ Access to Virtual World, Music and More

In what is described as the latest evolution of interactive storytelling, Kingship, the NFT group signed to 10:22PM, will be releasing a collection of 10,000 access-enabled key cards in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to allow entry to the group’s virtual world as well as unlock music, products, experiences and a token-gated community.

The metaverse group consists of four characters from the Bored Ape Yacht Club — Captain (vocals, bass), King (lead vocals), Arnell (beats, producer, drums) and Hud (guitar, keyboards, vocals). The group was “signed” to UMG’s Web3 label 10:22PM last year with the purpose of serving community-based products, activations and experiences in the metaverse. The new collection of exclusive key cards will be available to mint in waves starting Saturday, May 14 at 9 a.m. PT for those registered on the “Allowlist” and on Monday, May 16 at 9 a.m. PT for the general public.

Allowlist registration opens Tuesday (May 10) on Kingship’s website at 9 AM PT for 48 hours for holders of NFTs from the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC), Doodles, SupDucks, World of Women and the littles. Public registration will follow at 12 PM PT.

The group’s newly revealed origin story and additional details are also available on the group’s website, Discord and Twitter.

We’re so excited to invite our family from the swamp to join us. Owners of @BoredApeYC (BAYC) and Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC) have 48 hours from now to sign up for the KINGSHIP allowlist. We also thought you’d appreciate utilizing @ApeCoin for our mint! https://t.co/0eUB92CpMb pic.twitter.com/lOVFQDLit7 — KINGSHIP (@therealkingship) May 10, 2022

Celine Joshua, founder of 10:22PM and the creator of Kingship, says, “These Key Cards not only provide entry to the world of Kingship, they are also an entirely new way to introduce artists and music. They are also a way to serve our superfans with exclusive content, products and token-gated experiences. This is only the beginning of our roadmap for an expansive world that will provide this community with an incredible journey and interactive storytelling.”

The Kingship team has grown to include recording artists, songwriters and producers, celebrity animator Jack Lanza and NFT collector Jimmy McNelis. Kingship is also in the process of building four Towers on their Island, one for each member of the band, and each with its own unique properties and powers. Each member’s key card promises to provide access to a specific member’s Tower and if all four are collected, holders gain entry to the floating villa above the Towers.

Kingship, whose Bored Ape characters include the Golden Fur and Blue Beams Apes, were created by Joshua, who recruited the members of the group from McNelis.

The Bored Ape Yacht Club is a community with 5,500+ “ape-holders” including Tom Brady, Steph Curry, Snoop Dogg, Lil Baby, Jermaine Dupri and another 3,500+ holders of related Bored Ape NFTs.