Naomi Judd’s Death Sparks Tributes From Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris and More: ‘Country Music Lost a True Legend’

When news broke on Saturday that Naomi Judd had died, figures from across the music industry voiced their mourning of the country music legend, remembering the life of the Judd family matriarch.

Judd died at the age of 76. No cause of death was immediately given, although in a statement daughters Wynonna Judd and Ashley Judd attributed their mother’s death to “the disease of mental illness.”

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy,” the statement said. “We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

The announcement came the day before the Judds were set to be formally inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame at a medallion ceremony in Nashville. Representatives of the Hall of Fame could not immediately be reached for comment on whether the ceremony will be canceled or go on in some form.

Carrie Underwood, who is set to perform at the Stagecoach Festival on Saturday evening, offered a tribute in the afternoon, saying that “country music lost a true legend.”

Country music lost a true legend…sing with the angels, Naomi!!! We’re all sending up prayers for the Judd family today… — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 30, 2022

Maren Morris also offered a tribute, recalling Judd’s performance of The Judds’ “Love Can Build a Bridge” at the Country Music Television Music Awards, which occurred earlier in April.

Rest In Peace, Naomi Judd. Honored to have witnessed “Love Can Build a Bridge” just a few short weeks ago. 🤍😔 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) April 30, 2022

Television host and comedian Loni Love recalled her own relationship with Judd and expressed her condolences to the country legend’s daughters.

Back in 2003 Naomi Judd was a judge on Star search.. she gave me a perfect score and that changed my life.. Thank you Ms. Judd. She was a lovely woman and now the world is a little less bright without her. Condolences to her family and fans. Especially Wynonna and Ashley. 🙏🏾🙏🏽🙏🏻 — Loni Love (@LoniLove) April 30, 2022

Actress Rosanna Arquette offered her own sympathies to Wynonna and Ashley.

I’m very sad to hear that Naomi Judd has passed away. Rest In Peace .Sending love and light to Ashley and Wynonna and all who love her. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) April 30, 2022

“Today” anchor Hoda Kotb shared that her and Kathie Lee Gifford, her former co-host of 11 years, treasured Judd’s appearances on the talk show.

So saddened by this news. @kathielgifford and i treasured the moments we shared with her on our show. One of a kind ❤️❤️RIP Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76 | AP News https://t.co/CcRCpVPffV — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) April 30, 2022

The country and gospel quartet Oak Ridge Boys shared that their members were “saddened beyond words” by the sudden loss.

Oh Sweet Jesus… Naomi Judd has gone home … the day before the Judds @countrymusichof induction … This is divesting news… We are saddened beyond words… — The Oak Ridge Boys (@oakridgeboys) April 30, 2022

See more tributes to Naomi Judd below:

This is heartbreaking news! Naomi Judd was one of the sweetest people I’ve ever known. I had the honor of working with her in movies and numerous musical events. My deepest heartfelt condolences go out to her family. https://t.co/ONRL9Q29om — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) April 30, 2022

I’m so sad about Naomi Judd. She was so lovely & warm & fun but the thing I remember best was how proud she was of her daughters, she talked about them the whole time. My heart breaks for her family. https://t.co/asDaIM3u3l — kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) April 30, 2022