Naomi Judd’s Death Sparks Tributes From Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris and More: ‘Country Music Lost a True Legend’

When news broke on Saturday that Naomi Judd had died, figures from across the music industry voiced their mourning of the country music legend, remembering the life of the Judd family matriarch.

Judd died at the age of 76. No cause of death was immediately given, although in a statement daughters Wynonna Judd and Ashley Judd attributed their mother’s death to “the disease of mental illness.”

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy,” the statement said. “We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

The announcement came the day before the Judds were set to be formally inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame at a medallion ceremony in Nashville. Representatives of the Hall of Fame could not immediately be reached for comment on whether the ceremony will be canceled or go on in some form.

Carrie Underwood, who is set to perform at the Stagecoach Festival on Saturday evening, offered a tribute in the afternoon, saying that “country music lost a true legend.”

Maren Morris also offered a tribute, recalling Judd’s performance of The Judds’ “Love Can Build a Bridge” at the Country Music Television Music Awards, which occurred earlier in April.

Television host and comedian Loni Love recalled her own relationship with Judd and expressed her condolences to the country legend’s daughters.

Actress Rosanna Arquette offered her own sympathies to Wynonna and Ashley.

“Today” anchor Hoda Kotb shared that her and Kathie Lee Gifford, her former co-host of 11 years, treasured Judd’s appearances on the talk show.

The country and gospel quartet Oak Ridge Boys shared that their members were “saddened beyond words” by the sudden loss.

See more tributes to Naomi Judd below:

