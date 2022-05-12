Naomi Judd’s Cause of Death Was a Self-Inflicted Firearm Wound, Daughter Ashley Reveals in New Interview

Naomi Judd, the country music icon who died on April 30 at the age of 75, died of a self-inflicted firearm wound, her daughter, Ashley Judd, disclosed on Thursday morning.

Ashley Judd made an appearance on “Good Morning America” to speak with Diane Sawyer about her mother’s death and how the Judd family has been coping in the weeks since. She said her family wanted to control the flow of information about her mother’s death before an autopsy was released.

“She used a weapon…a firearm,” Ashley told Sawyer. “So that’s the piece of information we’re very uncomfortable sharing.”

Ashley said that she was deputized by her family to discuss her mother’s death in order to shed light on the disease and shine a light on a path for fans that need help.

“When you’re talking about mental illness, it’s important to distinguish between the loved one and the disease,” she said, adding, “My mother knew that she was seen and she was heard in her anguish and she was walked home.”

Ashley also said that despite her mother’s imminent induction to the Country Music Hall of Fame, she wasn’t able to keep facing the disease.

“Our mother couldn’t hang on until she was inducted into the hall of fame by her peers,” she said. “That is the level of catastrophe of what was going on inside of her, because the barrier between the regard in which they held her couldn’t penetrate into her heart and the lie the disease told her was so convincing.”

In a statement released by Ashley Judd and her sister, Wynonna, immediately following their mother’s death, the two attributed her death to “the disease of mental illness.”

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy,” the statement said, according to the Associated Press. “We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

On the day following Naomi Judd’s death, The Judds, a musical duo composed of Wynonna Judd and her mother, was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in a tearful ceremony.

“I didn’t prepare anything tonight because I knew mom would probably talk the most,” Wynonna told the audience during the induction. “I’m gonna make this fast, because my heart’s broken, and I feel so blessed. It’s a very strange dynamic, to be this broken and this blessed… Though my heart’s broken, I will continue to sing, because that’s what we do.”