Nancy Pelosi Reads Bono Poem Comparing Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to St. Patrick

Simultaneously celebrating St. Patricks Day and addressing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Nancy Pelosi read a new poem written by Bono on Thursday at the annual Friends of Ireland luncheon.

“Bono has been a very Irish part of our lives,” the Speaker of the House said before launching into the poem, which contains the line, “Ireland’s sorrow and pain / Is now the Ukraine / And Saint Patrick’s name now Zelenskyy.”

The U2 frontman’s poem compared the legend of St. Patrick, who drove all the snakes of Ireland into the sea, to the war in Ukraine. In Bono’s metaphor, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is St. Patrick, and Russian President Vladimir Putin represents the snakes.

The poem reads in part, “Oh St. Patrick, he drove out the snakes / With his prayers, but that’s not all it takes / For the snake symbolizes / An evil that rises / And hides in your heart / As it breaks / And the evil has risen my friends.”

President Joe Biden, among others on Capitol Hill, were in attendance.

Watch the video of Pelosi and read Bono’s poem in full below.

Oh St. Patrick, he drove out the snakes

With his prayers, but that’s not all it takes

For the snake symbolizes

An evil that rises

And hides in your heart

As it breaks

And the evil has risen my friends

From the darkness that lives in some men

But in sorrow and fear

That’s when saints can appear

To drive out those old snakes once again

And they struggle for us to be free

From the psycho in this human family

Ireland’s sorrow and pain

Is now the Ukraine

And Saint Patrick’s name now Zelenskyy