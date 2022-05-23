Myke Towers, Camilo Win Big at ASCAP Latin Music Awards, Sony Discos Wins Publisher of the Year

Myke Towers. Camilo and Sony Discos are among the big winners at the ASCAP “El Premio” Latin Music Awards, which take place virtually through Tuesday. Towers was named Songwriter of the Year award for his triple-platinum single “Bandido;” his contribution to Sebastián Yatra’s chart-topping “Pareja del Año;” and other songs with artists including Jay Wheeler, Wisin, Los Legendarios, MTZ and Rauw Alejandro.

Camilo receives the ASCAP Latin Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year Award. The five-time Latin Grammy winner and two-time Grammy nominee topped the Billboard Latin Airplay, Pop Airplay and Rhythm Airplay charts with “Despeinada,” his collaboration with Ozuna. Camilo released his critically acclaimed second album, “Mis Manos,” in 2021, which includes three other ASCAP Award-winning hits, “Bebe,” “Millones” and “Vida de Rico.”

“Dákiti,” co-written by Jhay Cortez and Mora, is the ASCAP Latin Song of the Year. The song, which also won a 2022 ASCAP Pop Music Award, landed the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Year-End Hot Latin Songs Chart after spending 27 consecutive weeks in the top spot.

The ASCAP Latin Publisher of the Year award goes to Sony Discos Music Publishing for the second time in a row. Its 2021 hits include “De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta,” “Ram Pam Pam,” “Bandido,” “El Problema,” “Mi Niña,” “Vida de Rico,” “Volví,” “Un Amor Eterno” and “Botella Tras Botella” among others.

Camilo and Sony Music Publishing Latin America & US Latin President/CEO Jorge Mejia will discuss Camilo’s career and unique creative philosophy in The Road to Latin Success: A Conversation with Camilo & Sony’s Jorge Mejia. The special ASCAP Experience conversation takes place on Wednesday, May 25 at 3 p.m. ET/ 12 p.m. PT on YouTube @ASCAP. More information on ASCAP Experience is available at www.ascapexperience.com.

The ASCAP Latin Music Awards honor the songwriters and publishers of the most-performed songs of the past year in Latin music. The winning songs are determined by data for terrestrial and satellite radio, and for actual programmed and on-demand audio streams, that is provided by Luminate (formerly P-MRC Data) in accordance with ASCAP‘s publicly available rules.

The complete list of winners is available on the ASCAP website: http://www.ascap.com/latinawards22.