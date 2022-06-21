‘My Life as a Rolling Stone’ Four-Part Docuseries Lands at Epix

Epix has announced an upcoming four-part docuseries titled “My Life as a Rolling Stone.” Tied to the band’s 60th anniversary, each episode will focus one of the band’s four core members (Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, and the late Charlie Watts). The series premieres on August 7.

“My Life as a Rolling Stone” is directed by Oliver Murray (who helmed “The Quiet One” the recent documentary on longtime Stones bassist Bill Wyman) and Clare Tavernor (“Keith Richards: A Culture Show Special”), and executive produced by Steve Condie, senior VP of content at Mercury Studios. The docuseries is produced by Mercury Studios.

“Compelling music docuseries have become a pillar of Epix’s slate of premium original programming, and ‘My Life as a Rolling Stone’ is a perfect addition to that mix,” said Epix president Michael Wright. “This distinctive documentary captures the raw and organic energy that defines the Rolling Stones, and tells the gripping, epic story of their journey. I am excited for viewers to experience this legendary band as few ever have before.”

“Epix is the perfect U.S. home for these dynamic-yet-highly-personal portraits of Mick, Keith, Ronnie, and Charlie,” added Mercury Studios CEO Alice Webb. “As they celebrate 60 years we couldn’t be prouder that Epix viewers will enjoy exclusive access to The Rolling Stones through these special shows.”

The Stones are currently on their second tour since Watts’ death last August at the age of 80, a European jaunt that has seen several dates rescheduled and one canceled after Jagger tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month. The tour is back on track tonight (June 21), with 10 dates scheduled through the end of July, including two major dates in London’s Hyde Park.