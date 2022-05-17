My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, Future, and Jack White to Headline Atlanta’s Music Midtown Festival

My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, Future, and Jack White will headline the 2022 edition of Music Midtown, which will also feature performances from Phoebe Bridgers, Mitski, Phoenix, Turnstile, Louis The Child, A Day To Remember, 2 Chainz, Quinn XCII, Conan Gray, Denzel Curry and many more. The full lineup appears below.

Over 30 artists, four stages and two full days of music will take place September 17-18 at Piedmont Park in downtown Atlanta. Two-day tickets go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10am ET via www.musicmidtown.com, with Layaway Plans starting at $19 down.

Courtesy Music Midtown

“Over twenty-five years strong, Music Midtown remains a monumental music festival that brings a diverse lineup of the biggest names in music year-after-year, while giving back to the city that I proudly call home. We could not have a better location than Piedmont Park and we look forward to an incredible weekend with you,” said Live Nation Atlanta President Peter Conlon.

In addition to the world-class lineup, fans will enjoy some of Atlanta’s local food with options for all including gluten-free to vegan selections, along with interactive experiences, a Ferris Wheel overlooking the park and site lines of the Midtown skyline.

Two-day general admission, GA+, VIP, and super VIP Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10am ET at www.musicmidtown.comwith Layaway Plans starting at $19 down. VIP Ticketholders are treated to a dedicated entrance, VIP Lounge Access, preferred stage viewing areas, complementary beer and wine, and air-conditioned restrooms with Super VIP ticketholders adding to the perks an air-conditioned lounge by the main stage with seating, a full premium complimentary bar, gourmet catered food, golf cart transportation between the main stage and stages in the meadow and more.