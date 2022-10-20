Motown Legends Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson to Be Honored as MusiCares Persons of the Year During Grammy Week

MusiCares has named Motown founder Berry Gordy and legendary singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson as MusiCares Persons of the Year for 2023. The longtime friends will be honored at the 32nd annual Persons of the Year benefit gala at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Feb. 3, 2023, two nights before the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

Proceeds from the event will provide essential support for MusiCares, the charitable wing of the Recording Academy, which has given dozens of millions of dollars in relief money to music professionals in need. Since 1991, money raised from this gala goes toward MusiCares programs and services that assist the music community, including physical and mental health, addiction recovery, preventative clinics, unforeseen personal emergencies, and disaster relief.

“MusiCares is thrilled to be honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at the 2023 Persons of the Year gala, which will be the first time we are honoring two legends together,” said MusiCares executive director Laura Segura. “With Mr. Gordy as the creator of the Motown Sound, and Mr. Robinson as his first writer and artist, their music, along with the many others who joined Motown, reached out across a racially divided country to transform popular music, creating a musical legacy like no other.”

The MusiCares Persons of the Year tribute ceremony is one of the most prestigious events held during Grammy Week. It includes a reception and silent auction, offering an exclusive selection of one-of-a-kind items for bidding guests, followed by a dinner and tribute concert, featuring renowned musicians and other artists paying tribute to Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson.

At the 2022 gala, honoree Joni Mitchell received musical tributes from a huge range of performers, including Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste, Beck, St. Vincent, Yola, Mickey Guyton, Sara Bareilles, Chloe Bailey, Herbie Hancock and more. Other recent honorees include Fleetwood Mac, Dolly Parton and Aerosmith.

“Wow! How honored I am to be named the MusiCares Persons of the Year, and together with my best friend of over 65 years, the great Smokey Robinson. How special is that!” said Gordy. “I am grateful to be included in MusiCares’ remarkable history of music icons. The work they do is so critical to the well-being of our music community, and I look forward to a most exciting evening.”

Added Robinson: “I have supported MusiCares for many years and know what great work they do for our creative community who need our help. Recently, when no one could tour, they were a lifeline to those in the touring industry for monetary help and mental health services. I am honored that they have chosen me and my best friend and Motown founder Berry Gordy to share this beautiful honor and celebrate with you all together.”

The event will follow all necessary COVID-19 precautions, safety guidelines and requirements set forth by health officials.

The event will again be produced by live event broadcast outfit Lewis & Clark, made up of Joe Lewis and R.A. Clark. Fellow Detroit native Greg Phillinganes will join the special evening as musical director.

Tables are available for purchase at http://personoftheyear.musicares.org/. For more information about MusiCares Persons of the Year, visit www.musicares.org or email personoftheyear@musicares.org.