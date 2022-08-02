Music Industry Moves: Eurovision’s Rosa Linn Inks Deal With Columbia Records; Artist Publishing Group Ups Three

Columbia Records has signed Eurovision star Rosa Linn (pictured), who represented Armenia in the 2022 global song competition. Linn joins a roster that includes global acts like BTS, Harry Styles, Lil Nas X and Adele, among many others.

A sped-up version of her breakout single “Snap” recently enjoyed a viral moment on TikTok and led to the original track (co-produced by Hallwood’s Ethan Schneiderman) being added to Spotify’s Today’s Top Hits playlist. She is currently represented by Tamar Kaprelian and Alex Salibian’s NVAK.

The singer took to Instagram to show her gratitude for the deal writing: “Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d be able to say this but I am officially a signed artist on Columbia Records. A label that is home to so many of my idols. My life has changed quicker than I could have ever imagined. Thank you to all of you who have supported a girl from a small town in the heart of Armenia, and thank you for loving and listening to ‘Snap’. I’m so happy this song has connected us all and now I am ready for the next chapter of our journey.”

+ Artist Publishing Group has promoted Gabi Serafine to VP of operations; Daniella Cabargas to senior director of A&R; and Josh Toll to director of A&R. The company headed by Mike Caren is also home to Artist Partner Group, A Studio and additional business endeavors.

Serafine has worked with the Los Angeles-based company since 2019.

Cabargas is a member of the publishing division and signed producer Loshendrix. She also A&R’d Kehlani’s “Blue Water Road” album and has been developing new artists for the APG label, including Zeina and Nelccia.

Toll signed producer Johnny Goldstein (in partnership with Sony Music Publishing), whose work can be heard on Black Eyed Peas’ “Don’t You Worry”, Saucey Santana’s “Booty” and Latto’s “P***y.”

+ Venezuelan-American singer-songwriter Elena Rose has signed a deal with Warner Music Latina. Rose has penned hits for artists such as Becky G, Karol G, Marc Anthony, Daddy Yankee, Kali Uchis, Christian Nodal, Selena Gomez, Rauw Alejandro, among many others.

In 2020, she launched her career as a vocalist with her first single titled “Sandunga,” which was followed by collaborations as a guest artist on tracks by Sebastian Yatra, Becky G, Bad Bunny and Mora. She is currently working on her debut album which is expected before the end of the year through Warner Music Latina.

“Elena is a unique artist. Her lyrics, her voice, her presence and the ability she has to convey emotions is unparalleled. We are proud to be able to work together to fulfill her vision, deliver her music to the public, and make it timeless,” said Alejandro Duque, president of Warner Music Latin America.

+ Entertainment business advisors, Reggie Gooden and Josh Martin, have launched 360 Business Management — “a one-stop shop for Hollywood’s new elite of musicians, actors, agents, digital influencers, and other creatives.”

360 Business Management’s current client roster includes producer HARV (Justin Bieber’s “Peaches”), songwriter Cory Henry (Ye, Rosalia), actresses Bella Thorne and Frankie Shaw along with actors Gregg Sulkin and Jake Picking.

Beyond the business and accounting services offered by the firm, Martin says the firm also “prioritizes finding opportunities for clients to generate revenue and market visibility. More than just accountants, we specialize in blazing trails and in connecting the dots for our clients. We regularly introduce clients to new opportunities to accelerate their revenue generation and career development.”

+ Puerto Rican DJ and producer Robbie Rivera has announced the relaunch of the Juicy Music label, in alliance with ex-Spotify executive Austin Kramer and Novation Holdings. The label was originally established in 1996 and helped launched the careers of artists like David Guetta, Sebastian Ingrosso, Tom and Collins and Steve Angello.

Under their newly formed alliance, Rivera will focus on label operations along with helping maintain their current roster of producers while Kramer focuses on expanding the label with the addition of unknown artists, DJs, producers and vocalists.

Rivera’s musical resume includes performances on some of dance music’s biggest stages including sets at EDC Las Vegas, Ultra and Tomorrowland. He also boasts remixes with Madonna, Lenny Kravitz, Tiësto and U2. Prior to joining Juicy Music, Kramer was the program director at Sirius XM and was the global head of dance at Spotify. He is currently an on-air radio host for Tomorrowland’s OneWorld Radio.

“We are ecstatic about the relaunch of Juicy Music. We want to be a label that doesn’t care about how many social media followers our artists have, we want to be a label that puts artists and their music first,” said Rivera in a statement.