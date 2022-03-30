Music Industry Moves: Def Jam Celebrates Diverse Female Staff; Sony Music Publishing Partners With Girls Make Beats

Def Jam Record­ings celebrated Women’s History Month — in partnership with LUCID Motors — with a special event recognizing its own female staff. Held March 28 in Beverly Hills, “The Women of Def Jam” brought out the iconic label’s executive team, staff and VIP guests as well as artists like Kendra Jae, DaniLeigh, Pap Chanel, Nevaeh Jolie, Ilham and Kaash Paige, who joined a “Future Leaders” panel moderated by Variety executive editor Shirley Halperin.

After closing statements from newly installed Def Jam chairman and CEO Tunji Balogun, the event concluded with a performance by Coco Jones, a new label signee and star of Peacock’s “Bel-Air.”

Def Jam’s female execs were also celebrated earlier this month with the release of “The Women of Def Jam” — a 24-track compilation album showcasing music by Nikki D., Foxy Brown, Boss, Ashanti, Amerie, Teyana Taylor, Alessia Cara, Rapsody and Jhené Aiko, among others.

Of the major labels, Def Jam is a model of inclusivity and diversity as half of its employees are women, including seven women of color in senior executive positions. In addition, for the first time since 2007, Def Jam boasts an all-female marketing staff.

Pictured at top: Def Jam’s Nicki Farag, Khorey Washington and Natina Nimene; Coco Jones and Tunji Balogun can be seen below.

Courtesy of Def Jam

+ Sony Music Publishing has partnered with the non-profit organization Girls Make Beats to host a songwriting and composing workshop for young girls in music. This collaboration marks the launch of Sony Music Group’s second annual Beyond The Instrument program, an ongoing initiative designed to develop the next generation’s music industry.

With the support of SMP songwriters Crystal Nicole, Caroline Ailin, and Sarah Aarons, as well as Bleeding Fingers Music composers Laurentia Editha, Adam Lukas, Christian Lundberg, Anze Rozman, Kara Talve, and Denise Santos, 15 students — enrolled in GMB — worked together to create an original song and video score about women empowerment.

“Songwriting and composing are viable career pathways that have traditionally been male dominated fields,” said Tiffany Miranda, president and founder of Girls Make Beats. “We are both honored and excited to have our girls mentored by the inspiring industry professionals at Sony Music Publishing and Bleeding Fingers to create a pipeline for the next generation of music makers.”

The experience, which was held on March 26 at Bleeding Fingers Music in Santa Monica, provided students with the proper resources and access to music professionals across the industry. The workshop is part of a series of composition programs with the goal to inspire and empower the next generation of songwriters, composers, producers, DJs, and audio engineers.

“The young talent behind the Girls Make Beats program is exceptional and working with them is a rare privilege. It’s exhilarating to feel the raw energy and talent these girls bring to the table. The results speak for themselves,” added Russell Emanuel, president and CEO of Sony Production Music.

+ Prescription Songs >has signed songwriter Morgan Nagler, who is credited on songs by Phoebe Bridgers (“Kyoto,” which was nominated for a best rock song Grammy in 2020) and Haim (“Falling”), among others, and is a former actress and the frontwoman of Whispertown and Whispertown 2000.