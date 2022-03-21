Muni Long Signs With Def Jam Recordings

Muni Long has signed to Def Jam Recordings through her SuperGiant Records label, Def Jam chairman and CEO Tunji Balogun announced on Monday.

The rapper, whose platinum-certified song “Hrs and Hrs” became a smash hit in 2021, was previously independent. She was signed by Capitol Records in 2009, but focused on writing music for other artists such as Rihanna, Ariana Grande and Fifth Harmony, until she revived her career as an artist in 2019. In November 2021, she released the album “Public Displays of Affection.”

“It has been a lifelong goal of mine to be able to bring my gifts to the world. This alignment with Tunji and Def Jam for a global takeover is a literal dream come true,” Long said in a statement. “Supergiant Records started as an idea between myself and my husband Raysean in 2019 and over the course of the next two years we would invest, hire, strategize and create. As our team grew, so did our success, and as a result of hours and hours of hard work and intense focus, this year we reaped a bountiful harvest. Many, many thanks to my partners, Rashad Tyler, Raysean Hairston, Chris Anokute and all those who contributed to this historic moment. We look forward to an incredible journey with Tunji and the Def Jam family.”

Balogun added: “Muni represents everything a Def Jam artist should be: bold, independent, authentic, creative, visionary, and one of a kind. I have followed her artistry and journey very closely, from her time as a writer for some of the biggest artists in the world, to the incredible run of success she is now so deservedly enjoying. Muni sets the new standard for where we want to go as a label. I’m thrilled to join with her and her world-class team in this exciting partnership. With all the amazing work done by Priscilla and Raysean, Chris, Rashad and the Supergiant team, along with J.R. McKee and his MPR team – combined with the resources and passion of the Def Jam family – the sky’s the limit.”