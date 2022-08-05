MTV VMAs Unveil First Round of 2022 Performers

MTV has announced the first round of performers for the 2022 VMAs, taking place live from New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Sunday, August 28th at 8PM ET/PT.

Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! at the Disco are the first round of announced artists, with more to follow in the coming weeks.

Brazilian singer Anitta, who played a vivid 45-minute set of her hits at Coachella in April, will make her VMA debut with the TV performance of her new single, “Envolver.” She is also up for her first VMAs award in the Best Latin category, making her the first Brazilian artist to be nominated for a Moon Person.

Veteran Colombia artist Balvin will return to the VMA state with the TV premiere of “Nivel de Perreo” with Ryan Castro, returning for the first time since his epic on-stage collaboration with Bad Bunny for “Que Pretendes” in 2019. The five-time VMA winner is also nominated for Best Latin (for “In Da Getto” with Skrillex), which would make him as the most awarded Latin artist in VMAs history.

Marshmello and Khalid will take the stage together for the premiere TV performance of their new collaboration “Numb.” Marshmello, a five-time VMA nominee, will make his main stage debut this year. Khalid returns to the VMA stage for the first time since his2017 debut with Logic and Alessia Cara for “1-800-273-8255,” where he also took home “Best New Artist.

Panic! at the Disco returns to the VMA stage for the first time since 2018 to premiere their new single “Middle of a Breakup,” the title track of the forthcoming album “Viva Las Vengeance.” The nine-time nominees, who first won in 2005 for Video of the Year, are up for Alternative Video, their first nomination in this category.

Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X lead nominees with seven, Doja Cat and Harry Styles follow with six, while Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and the Weeknd follow with five.