Motown Records and Google Launch Program to Elevate Women of Color in Music Industry

Motown Records and Google have announced a partnership in pursuit of elevating women of color within the music industry.

The Motown Records Creator Program Supported by Google will find and fund the next outstanding woman content creator, videographer, or creative producer/director and offer an opportunity to collaborate with Motown Records’ executives and its roster of artists, including TianaMajor9. According to the announcement, the initiative is aligned with Motown’s commitment to shattering barriers for talented creatives and is a continuation of Google’s ongoing mission to amplify underrepresented voices in entertainment and ensure diverse, equitable representation in our media landscape.

“Motown has always been a destination where creators come to bring their dreams to life,” said Motown Records Chairwoman & CEO Ethiopia Habtemariam. “This creative program, in partnership with Google, will provide opportunities for women creatives to elevate and even further develop their craft. I’m looking forward to all of the diverse content from the selectees and partnering with a dynamic woman to create culturally driven innovations that connect globally.”

“Google firmly believes that everyone deserves to see themselves equally in every room and throughout the media we consume,” said Google Entertainment Partnerships Lead Elle Roth Brunet. “Through this partnership with Motown Records we’re excited to help provide well-deserved resources to an aspiring woman music industry innovator to work alongside Motown’s vibrant roster of artists and influential label leaders, bringing their creative visions to life.”

Motown recording artist Tiana Major9 added, “As an artist, it is always a goal of mine to work with incredible women creatives and I believe that talent can truly come from anywhere. I am so excited to work closely with Motown Records and Google on this Creator Program to help uplift emerging creators.”

Contestants must be female, 18 years of age or older, based in the 50 U.S. + D.C. and able to work as a Creative Collaborator for Motown Records from March 2022 through July 2022. Individuals interested in applying can submit their entry now until 11:59:59 P.M. PT on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. No purchase necessary. Visit http://motownrecords.com/Changemakers to enter and view complete Terms and Conditions and Entry Guidelines. Sponsor: Motown.

The partnership was brokered by UTA Entertainment & Culture Marketing, the brand consulting division of United Talent Agency that represents Google.