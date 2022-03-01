Missy Elliott, Wizkid, Jhene Aiko, Anderson .Paak to Headline New NYC Festival, LetsGetFr.ee

Missy Elliott, Wizkid, Ozuna, Kali Uchis, Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals, Jhené Aiko and many more will perform at a new festival in New York called LetsGetFr.ee, taking place at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens on August 20-21, with a special opening night gala on the 19 th.

The festival, which also features Jorja Smith, Yendry, El Alfa, Ferg, Lido Pimienta, Flatbush Zombies, Tems, ​​Bomba Estéreo, Major Lazer Sound System and many more, is presented by Afropunk festival founder Matthew Morgan and longtime partner Jocelyn Cooper in partnership with global creative agency Anomaly.

The full lineup appears below.

According to the announcement, the festival is “the largest diversity-focused, purpose-driven music experience in the U.S. Its mission is to close the equity gap for Black, Brown, Asian, and other underrepresented people in the entertainment industry, with the aim of achieving a diversified workforce across all levels in the industry by 2030.” The festival pledges that it will only work with brands and companies who commit to long-term systemic change.

All tickets are sold through ticketing partner Dice. Queens residents who present a valid Queens address can gain access to the presale by registering through Dice starting Tuesday, March 1st at 10:00am ET through Sunday, March 6th at 10pm ET.

Courtesy LetsGetFr.ee

FULL LINEUP:

Aluna

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

Anik Khan

Ferg

AUDREY NUNA

Bakar

Bas

Batekoo

Beenie Man

Bomba Estéreo

Boylife

Cimafunk

Deb Never

El Alfa

Everyday People

Flatbush Zombies

Fousheé

GoldLink

Heavy Baile

Ilham

Jai Wolf

Jhené Aiko

Jorja Smith

Kali Uchis

Kojey Radical

Lido Pimienta

Lous and the Yakuza

Major Lazer Sound System

María Isabel

Missy Elliott

Mr Eazi

Ozuna

Papi Juice

​​Prateek Kuhad

Priya Ragu

Raveena

Teezo Touchdown

Tems

Tiwa Savage

UMI

VP Records

Weston Estate

Wizkid

YEИDRY

MISSION PARTNERS

Asian American Collective

Black Music Action Coalition

Color of Change

Conciencia Collective

CREATOR FORCE

Diversify the Stage

She Is The Music

CULTURAL PARTNERS

Louis Armstrong House Museum

Queens Museum

Queens Theater