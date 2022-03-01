Missy Elliott, Wizkid, Jhene Aiko, Anderson .Paak to Headline New NYC Festival, LetsGetFr.ee

Missy Elliott, Wizkid, Ozuna, Kali Uchis, Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals, Jhené Aiko and many more will perform at a new festival in New York called LetsGetFr.ee, taking place at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens on August 20-21, with a special opening night gala on the 19 th.
The festival, which also features Jorja Smith, Yendry, El Alfa, Ferg, Lido Pimienta, Flatbush Zombies, Tems, Bomba Estéreo, Major Lazer Sound System and many more, is presented by Afropunk festival founder Matthew Morgan and longtime partner Jocelyn Cooper in partnership with global creative agency Anomaly.
The full lineup appears below.
According to the announcement, the festival is “the largest diversity-focused, purpose-driven music experience in the U.S. Its mission is to close the equity gap for Black, Brown, Asian, and other underrepresented people in the entertainment industry, with the aim of achieving a diversified workforce across all levels in the industry by 2030.” The festival pledges that it will only work with brands and companies who commit to long-term systemic change.
All tickets are sold through ticketing partner Dice. Queens residents who present a valid Queens address can gain access to the presale by registering through Dice starting Tuesday, March 1st at 10:00am ET through Sunday, March 6th at 10pm ET.
FULL LINEUP:
Aluna
Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
Anik Khan
Ferg
AUDREY NUNA
Bakar
Bas
Batekoo
Beenie Man
Bomba Estéreo
Boylife
Cimafunk
Deb Never
El Alfa
Everyday People
Flatbush Zombies
Fousheé
GoldLink
Heavy Baile
Ilham
Jai Wolf
Jhené Aiko
Jorja Smith
Kali Uchis
Kojey Radical
Lido Pimienta
Lous and the Yakuza
Major Lazer Sound System
María Isabel
Missy Elliott
Mr Eazi
Ozuna
Papi Juice
Prateek Kuhad
Priya Ragu
Raveena
Teezo Touchdown
Tems
Tiwa Savage
UMI
VP Records
Weston Estate
Wizkid
YEИDRY
MISSION PARTNERS
Asian American Collective
Black Music Action Coalition
Color of Change
Conciencia Collective
CREATOR FORCE
Diversify the Stage
She Is The Music
CULTURAL PARTNERS
Louis Armstrong House Museum
Queens Museum
Queens Theater