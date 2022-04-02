Mike Dean and Jeff Bhasker Joint Synth Jam Draws Travis Scott, Diddy, Rita Ora, More

Separately from each other, producers Mike Dean (pictured above) and Jeff Bhasker (below) are both synth gods in their own right. As a unit, performing their first show on Friday (April 1) at OffSunset in West Hollywood, the two were otherworldly.

The intimate set reunited the Kanye West collaborators, who each have five Grammy Awards, and included an all-star guest list that both teased on socials prior to the event. Among the music celebrities in attendance were Travis Scott, Diddy, Ludacris, Diplo, Rita Ora and Ludacris; actors Kate Beckinsale and Casey Affleck; music producers Metro Boomin, Rostam and Anthony Rossamondo; as well as music executives Mike Caren, founder and chief executive of APG, and Ron Perry, chairman of Columbia Records.

Courtesy Charlie Macmillan/@dondasplace

That the show was scheduled for two days before the Grammys, which take place in Las Vegas on April 3, was no coincidence seeing as West’s “Donda” is up for several awards, including album of the year.

The night kicked off at midnight, when both Dean and Bhasker took the stage — with the former rocking Nike Air Yeezy 1 Blink’s and a Gallery Dept shirt, and the latter in Nike Air Yeezy 2 NRG’s. Highlights from the 30-minute set included their versions of “we are young” by fun. (which Bhasker produced), “Runaway” by Kanye West, Bhaker’s demo version of Beyonce’s “Party,” and endless freestyling both on guitar and a mound of synthesizers, including the Juno 106, Moog Voyager Electric Blue and Korg Triton Extreme.

Courtesy Charlie Macmillan/@dondasplace

“The show was a full aural assault on the crowd,” says Dean, who was honored by Variety as 2021’s producer of the year. “Great night, epic music, epic guests. Thanks to everyone who came out. Great jamming with Jeff!”

Courtesy Charlie Macmillan/@dondasplace

Bhasker echoed the sentiment, telling Variety, “What an incredible vibe in the room! Such a rush to be on stage again after two years and with my brother, the incomparable Mike Dean.”

Both producers have an extensive catalog and credits on West’s influential “808s & Heartbreak,” “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” and “Donda” albums, among many more. They also worked together with such artists as Beyonce and Kid Cudi. No word yet on whether the two will perform more joint shows in the near future.