Migos Pull Out of Governors Ball Festival, Replaced by Lil Wayne

UPDATED: Migos have pulled out of this weekend’s Governors Ball festival in New York for reasons that festival organizers said are “out of our control.” The Atlanta trio have been replaced on the lineup by Lil Wayne.

The move amplified rumors that Migos are splitting up due to bad feelings between Quavo and Offset. While the group has been saddled with reports of discord for years, the rumors accelerated when Quavo and Takeoff released a single last month called “Hotel Lobby” under the name Unc and Phew.

While reps for Migos tell Variety that the group pulled out because Quavo is featured in a film that begins shooting Thursday, it was unclear why the group waited until three days before their scheduled performance to drop out.

Due to circumstances out of our control Migos are no longer performing at Gov Ball. Updated lineup coming soon. — The Governors Ball (@GovBallNYC) June 7, 2022

.@LilTunechi will be playing the GOVBALLNYC Stage on Friday, June 10th at 6:30pm! pic.twitter.com/vd0K5EykNr — The Governors Ball (@GovBallNYC) June 7, 2022

Quavo declined to calm down the situation when cornered by a TMZ reporter last month, refusing to answer questions about whether the group had broken up.

The situation expanded with a flurry of reports about group members and Offset’s longtime partner Cardi B unfollowing each other on Instagram, for whatever that might indicate. It expanded even further when Quavo was seen grooving to the new single with Lil Baby, “Do We Have a Problem,” in a recent Twitter video. Head here for a forensic analysis of that.

Migos’ most recent album, “Culture III,” was finally released last year after months of delays. The three members have always made solo releases and multiple guest appearances, but their relations seem to be at a low point.

Regardless, J. Cole, Halsey and Kid Cudi will headline the Governors Ball Festival, set to take place Friday, June 10 through Sunday, June 12 at the Citi Field complex in Queens, New York. Along with Lil Wayne, more than 60 artists are slated to perform, also including Flume, Playboi Carti, Roddy Ricch, Glass Animals, Jack Harlow, Kaytranada, Joji, Louis the Child, Clairo, Jazmine Sullivan, Still Woozy, 100 Gecs, Japanese Breakfast, Becky G, Black Pumas and more.