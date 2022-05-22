Mick Jagger on Harry Styles: ‘He Doesn’t Have a Voice Like Mine or Move on Stage Like Me’

Harry Styles often finds himself at the center of comparisons to Mick Jagger considering their on-stage swagger and often androgynous fashion choices, but The Rolling Stones legend told The Sunday Times that Styles only has a “superficial resemblance to my younger self.” Not that Jagger holds anything against Styles, a pop star he likes and has “an easy relationship” with. Styles just released his third studio album, “Harry’s House,” on May 20.

“I like Harry — we have an easy relationship,” Jagger said. “I mean, I used to wear a lot more eye make-up than him. Come on, I was much more androgynous. And he doesn’t have a voice like mine or move on stage like me; he just has a superficial resemblance to my younger self, which is fine — he can’t help that.”

Styles’ album “Harry’s House” earned a strong review from Variety’s Jem Aswad, who wrote it was “very much a continuation and progression of its predecessor.” That would be 2019’s “Fine Line,” which earned critical acclaim and won Styles a Grammy for the single “Watermelon Singer.” Styles’ “Fine Line” era found the actor courting Jagger comparisons for his dancing on stage and colorful tour outfits.