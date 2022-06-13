Mick Jagger Has COVID, Forcing Postponement of Rolling Stones’ Amsterdam Show

Mick Jagger has tested positive for COVID, he announced in a social media post Monday. The diagnosis will force the postponement of at least one concert by the Rolling Stones, a gig scheduled for Monday night in Amsterdam.

“I’m so sorry that we’ve had to postpone the Amsterdam show with such short notice tonight,” he wrote on Twitter. “I have unfortunately just tested positive for COVID. We aim to reschedule the date ASAP and get back as soon as we can. Thank you all for your patience and understanding. Mick.”

Fans were already arriving at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruijff ArenA when an announcer came on stage about an hour and a half before the scheduled start time to say the show was off.

“The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority,” the group said in a separate statement.

No mention was made of prospects for other upcoming dates on the tour, the next of which is scheduled to be Friday night in Bern, Switzerland. After that the group is supposed to head to Milan for a gig on June 21, and then there’s a break before they pick up the European tour on July 11 in Belgium.

The Amsterdam concert would have the fourth on the “Stones Sixty” European tour. The last was a show in Liverpool on Thursday.

Less than 24 hours prior to the announcement of the COVID cancellation, Jagger had posted a “See you tomorrow!” video on his Twitter account, looking in good spirits and expressing his enthusiasm for Monday night’s show.

But Jagger was reported to have experience symptoms after arriving at the arena in Amsterdam.

Jagger has certainly proved resilient after health scares before, having picked up touring in 2019 months after heart valve replacement surgery.

Prior to this European tour, the Stones hit America last year with the “No Filter Tour,” which had been rescheduled from its original 2020 timing. With drummer Charlie Watts having died last August, Steve Jordan was the newest addition to the Stones’ touring lineup during the U.S. shows last September and October.

Pollstar reported last fall that every show on the Stones’ U.S. tour played to 100% capacity, with an average gross of $10.1 million per concert, a first in the history of touring receipts.