Michelle Branch on Her Arrest for Slapping Husband Patrick Carney: ‘Not the Finest Moment of My Life’

Michelle Branch appeared on the “Tamron Hall Show” Thursday to address her recent martial problems with her husband, the Black Keyes’ Patrick Carney, which saw her arrested for domestic disturbance.

“They are not allegations,” she told Hall, according to Rolling Stone. “Violence — I don’t condone violence. I slapped my husband. Not the finest moment of my life.”

The singer said several factors contributed to the incident, including postpartum depression and having had “a few drinks” at a friend’s birthday party. Branch, 39, and Carney, 42, married in 2019; their son was born the previous year and their daughter this past February. Branch filed for divorce on Aug. 12, citing irreconcilable differences.

“All the blocks were stacked in a way I didn’t have time to think about, really, what I was doing,” she said. “It was one of those things where I was like, ‘Is this really happening? Did this really just happen?’”

The issues came to light last month when Branch tweeted, “Just found out my husband cheated on me… while I was home with our 6-month-old daughter.” Just a few hours later, Branch was arrested after police were called to the couple’s home in Nashville for domestic disturbance. Branch admitted she slapped Carney “one or two times” during an argument; she was released on $1,000 bail the same day. The case was later dropped, and the couple have suspended their divorce case for six months and are attempting to reconcile.

“My husband and I have started therapy recently,” she told Hall. “And I wish we had started it six months ago. I wish that we had gotten help and talked to someone sooner… The night, what went down, was so unfortunate. It was like the worst night of my life.”

Complicating matters further, Branch has a Carney co-produced new album, “The Trouble With Fever,” dropping tomorrow.

“I’ve been able to kind of compartmentalize the album and what’s been going on recently,” Branch said to Yahoo. “I feel like my creative working relationship with Patrick is something that I really value. That’s not tarnished, and what we worked on together isn’t tarnished. He’s always been such a huge advocate and supporter of me in that regard. So, I have been able to kind of separate it.”