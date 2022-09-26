Metallica to Play Special Concert Honoring Their Original Label’s Founders, Megaforce Records’ Jonny and Marsha Zazula

Metallica have announced that they will perform a special tribute concert on Nov. 6 to honor Jonny and Marsha Zazula, the founders of their original label, Megaforce Records. The group, which will be joined by fellow Megaforce alums Raven, will perform songs from their early career, dating from 1983 and ’84. The concert will take place at the 7,000-capacity Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. — an unusually small venue for the band.

The Zazulas, for decades an influential and well-respected power couple on the metal scene, passed away within a year of each other in 2021 and 2022.

A portion of the proceeds from this show will be donated in Jonny and Marsha’s name to MusiCares, the Recording Academy’s non-profit division supporting the health and welfare of the music community offering preventive, emergency, and recovery programs to musicians and industry professionals. Additionally, Metallica’s All Within My Hands foundation will again be supporting Feeding South Florida with a donation following the show.

Metallica provided details on the show in a statement: “We’re excited to add one more night to the tour calendar this year with a special show at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on Sunday, November 6, 2022,” they wrote.

“This night will be extra-special as we’ll be celebrating the life, legacy and achievements of Jonny and Marsha Zazula.

“Jonny gave us our first break in New York, released our first albums on his Megaforce Records label, and put us out on the road for our first real tour. With Marsha by his side, Jonny was a mentor, a manager, a label head, and a father figure to us all…. we would not be where we are today without the two of them. Sadly, we recently lost both Jonny and Marsha, just a little more than a year apart.

“We’ll be cooking up a special setlist for you full of songs from our days with Jonny and Marsha at Megaforce. Our main touring partner from that time, Raven, will be joining us to add to the celebration and bring back the memories. Head out to Hard Rock Live and celebrate two heavy metal pioneers and champions with us! [signed] – Metallica.”

The Zazula family added, “The Zazula family is beyond humbled and appreciative that Metallica is playing this show in our parents’ honor. The pride our parents felt toward every member of the Metallica community, from the band members to fans, was insurmountable. We can’t wait to witness this full-circle moment that will undoubtedly cause some raucous head-banging in Rock N Roll Heaven. Horns up…at Hit the Lights…Thank you.”

Tickets for the 7,000-seat theater show go on sale Friday, September 30 at 10 a.m. ET — details here.