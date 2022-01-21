Metallica, the Strokes, Foo Fighters to Headline Boston Calling 2022 Festival; Rage Against the Machine Pull Out

Boston Calling, the three-day festival scheduled to return to Allston, Mass. Over Memorial Day Weekend, May 27 – 29, 2022, has unveiled its full lineup. One previously announced headliner, Rage Against the Machine, is off the bill, but Metallica and the Strokes join Foo Fighters as headlining acts, and more than 50 artists are slated to perform, including Haim, Rüfüs Du Sol, Weezer, Run the Jewels, Glass Animals, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Avril Lavigne, Modest Mouse and more. Rage, who have pushed back their entire 2022 tour to the summer, and the Foo Fighters were scheduled to headline the postponed 2020 festival; the full 2020 lineup is below.

“We are so thrilled to bring Boston Calling back, and we cannot thank our loyal fans enough for supporting us as we navigated the pandemic. This year’s lineup is particularly special for us,” said Boston Calling c-fgounder/CEO Brian Appel. “It not only signifies a return to the things we love, but it also celebrates some of the world’s most renowned acts, exciting up-and-comers, and Boston’s talented music scene. Knowing how much Boston musicians endured during the pandemic, it was very important to us that Boston Calling 2022 shine a spotlight on local and regional artists more than ever before. We are really looking forward to seeing everyone come together on Memorial Day Weekend.”

The announcement also notes that 18 acts with New England ties will be performing throughout the weekend, including Van Buren Records, Cam Meekins, Born Without Bones, Avenue, Ali McGuirk, Crooked Coast, Aaron and the Lord, Miranda Rae, Coral Moons, Paper Tigers, Dutch Tulips, The Chelsea Curve, Frances Forever, Oompa, Julie Rhodes, Charlotte Sands, Pom Pom Squad and Cliff Notez.

The 2022 festival will expand its offerings in the VIP and Platinum tiers, with a VIP lounge, enhanced viewing areas within the VIP and Platinum sections, including a new double-decker VIP experience with views of both the Red Stage and Green Stage, and an expanded viewing deck within the Platinum section. Platinum pass holders will also have access to a full specially priced bar featuring premium beer, fine wine and craft cocktails, a daily gifting suite with complimentary products, and a daily complimentary parking pass (3-day passholders only).

A limited number of 3-Day General Admission tickets ($369.99), 3-Day VIP tickets ($999.99), and 3-Day Platinum tickets ($1,999.99) are on sale now at www.bostoncalling.com. A special limited 2-pack of 3-Day GA tickets ($699.99) is also available.

Courtesy Boston Calling

2022 Boston Calling Lineup:

Foo Fighters

Rüfüs Du Sol

HAIM

Avril Lavigne

Cheap Trick

Oliver Tree

The Struts

Paris Jackson

The Backseat Lovers

Grandson

Paris Texas

Mob Rich

Pom Pom Squad

Born Without Bones

Avenue

Miranda Rae

The Chelsea Curve

Saturday, May 28, 2022

The Strokes

Run The Jewels

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Black Pumas

EARTHGANG

Orville Peck

KennyHoopla

Sudan Archives

Celisse

Hinds

Frances Forever

Charlotte Sands

Julie Rhodes

Van Buren Records

Ali McGuirk

Coral Moons

Dutch Tulips

Sunday, May 29, 2022

Metallica

Weezer

Glass Animals

Modest Mouse

Goose

Ripe

Japanese Breakfast

Cults

Peach Tree Rascals

Horsegirl

Djo

Cam Meekins

Oompa

Cliff Notez

Crooked Coast

Aaron and the Lord

Paper Tigers

Boston Calling is produced by Boston Calling Events LLC (BCE), which is owned by Crash Line Productions and Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. Its 2022 sponsors are Delta Air Lines, Samuel Adams, Miller Lite, Chase, Shopkick, Thomas Tew Rum, Subaru of New England, Tivoli Audio, Jack Daniels, and Happy Valley.