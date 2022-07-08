Metallica ‘Duets’ With Eddie of ‘Stranger Things’ in Split-Screen TikTok Video

Metallica is going above and beyond in embracing the use of the band’s music in the “Stranger Things” season finale. The veteran band has posted a new TikTok video in which the four members “duet” with the show’s Eddie character on “Master of Puppets,” the 1986 song that is key to a climactic moment in the series.

On the left side of the minute-long, split-screen video, all four members of Metallica mime to the track in a rehearsal space, while on the right side, footage plays out from the “Stranger Things” scene in which Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) plays the metal classic on his guitar in the Upside Down to distract the Demobats and save his friends.

The group’s TikTok video was forwarded on social media by Netflix, which wrote that — apparently as a corporation — it was “currently losing my mind over Metalica duetting with Eddie Munson on Master of Puppets!”

Currently losing my mind over @Metallica duetting with Eddie Munson on Master of Puppets! pic.twitter.com/CKyhaLVRiB — Netflix (@netflix) July 8, 2022

There’s a certain degree of meta-ness to all this: While the actor who plays Eddie, Joseph Quinn, really did learn to play “Master of Puppets” to convincingly perform the track on-screen, the show’s credits revealed that Tye Trujillo — the son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo — was responsible for “additional guitar tracks” in the scene.

Wrote Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett: “Very proud of my little bro Tye Trujillo who pulled off the lead to ‘Master of Puppets’ for the Netflix show ‘Stranger Things’ – and he’s not a guitar player but a bass player just like his pop!!!” Wrote the elder Trujillio, “**Spoiler Alert** That’s my boy! Proud of ya Tye! ‘Stranger Things’ finale shredding it on ‘Master of Puppets’ and big thanks to Kirk Hammett on helping!

Earlier, Metallica had professed its enthusiasm for the use of the song in the finale in social media statements. “The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into ‘Stranger Things’ has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include ‘Master of Puppets’ in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it,” the group wrote. “We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away… It’s so extremely well done, so much so that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer! How crazy cool is that?”