Metal Edge Magazine Returns as Website, Archive of Classic Hard Rock Interviews

Metal Edge, the colorful rock magazine whose monthly cover was collaged with photos of Bon Jovi, KISS, Skid Row, White Zombie and Dokken throughout the mid-’80s and ‘90s, is back. Initially published by Sterling, it shut in 2009 due to the waning popularity of both print and the mostly hair metal genre Metal Edge focused on.

Metal Edge is now owned by Project M, the company behind other music and culture outlets including Revolver, Brooklyn Vegan, Goldmine, Inked and the Hard Times.

At present, Metal Edge will be online only, and they’re kicking off with an exclusive feature on bassist Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue (pictured). The 2019 Netflix biopic “The Dirt” helped re-ignite interest in the band and their ‘80s rock genre.

“Back in the day, Metal Edge’s mix of exclusive artist interviews, onstage, backstage, in-the-studio and behind-the-scenes reporting, up-to-the-minute news and high-quality photography helped to define the look, sound and feel of heavy music,” new Editor-in-Chief Richard Bienstock says in his debut editor’s letter. “Now, that distinctive voice and perspective is back.”

Bienstock, co-author of “Nöthin’ But a Good Time: The Uncensored History of the ’80s Hard Rock Explosion,” is a long-time journalist for Guitar World and other publications. He was a fan of Metal Edge’s original incarnation, noting, “as hard rock and metal cycled through changes and trends in the ’90s and 2000s, so did Metal Edge, keeping up with the times (hello Pantera…and Korn…and Slipknot…) … I can say that the magazine played a not-insignificant role in my own music education and fandom, as well as my ensuing career as a music journalist and musician.”

Metal Edge was first published by Sterling Publishing in 1985, under the auspices of founding editor was Gerri Miller. Miller, a passionate and determined journalist always armed with a camera, was the heart and very public face of the magazine, which ran for 24 years before shuttering. Miller passed away in March, 2021, sparking social media tributes and condolences from KISS, Warrant, Nikki Sixx, Slaughter, Skid Row and many other bands she championed over her years at the helm of Metal Edge.

After Miller’s reign, former editor-in-chief Paul Gargano took over Metal Edge in the ’90s and 2000s and continues to be involved in the publication’s branding/marketing, store curation, merchandise and more.

In his editor’s letter, Bienstock teases the possibility of “specials and collector’s editions, print and otherwise,” while “Metal Edge will continue to keep it hard ‘n’ heavy with in-depth reporting on rock legends, contemporary icons and tomorrow’s stars, today.”

Vintage content will also be available on the site. “Since so many of you have been asking about the articles you grew up reading, we’ve created a special Archive section to reintroduce some of the best interviews, reported features, artist roundups and more from the title’s almost 40-year history,” Bienstock says.

Archive interviews currently available include conversations with Poison’s Bret Michaels, Alice Cooper, Metallica’s James Hetfield, Cinderella and Hanoi Rocks’ front man Michael Monroe and more.

New features will include interviews with Judas Priest’s Rob Halford, Dee Snider, Mark Tremonti, Sebastian Bach, Kim Thayil, Ministry’s Al Jourgensen and more.