Megan Thee Stallion Details Alleged Tory Lanez Shooting: ’He Said, ‘Dance, B—h,’ and He Started Shooting’

After months of gradually unveiling details, Megan Thee Stallion specifically recounted her recollections of the July 2020 incident in which Tory Lanez allegedly shot her in the feet after an argument following a party at Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood home.

In a long and tearful interview with Gayle King on “CBS Mornings,” Megan unambiguously confirmed previous statements on social media and in the press that Lanez (real name: Daystar Peterson) shot her in the feet as she attempted to walk away from a car in which they were traveling with friend Kelsey Nicole and Lanez’s bodyguard, shouting “Dance, bitch!”

She also admitted that she initially lied to police about the incident in an attempt to protect the people in the car — all of whom were Black and were being detained at gunpoint by police — saying that she had stepped on glass. She said her instinct was to protect her friends, even though they had just argued, especially because the incident took place at the height of the Black Lives Matter protests. The show aired video footage originally published on TMZ that shows Megan (real name: Megan Pete) limping, with her hands raised, in response to police commands.

However, the show produces medical photos of Megan’s injuries as well as a report stating that she had bullet fragments in her feet.

Megan said later in the interview that Lanez had apologized immediately after the shooting and offered her a million dollars to keep quiet about it; she said, “Why don’t you help me?”

The incident had never been fully explained previously; the court case is ongoing. Megan has slowly revealed details on social media and in interviews; Lanez has vaguely denied it in statements and in several songs. Megan said cause of the argument, which escalated quickly, was completely mundane: “The argument was because I was ready to [leave the party] and everyone else wasn’t ready to go. But that’s, like, normal friend stuff, we fuss about silly stuff all that time.”

An attorney for Lanez, Shawn Holley, told CBS, “We look forward to addressing Ms. Pete’s claims — including all its inconsistencies, discrepancies and omissions — in a court of law.” An attorney for Nicole told the show that she had no comment, but added that claims that she had been paid to remain silent were untrue.

In a statement, the Los Angeles District Attorney said: “We believe the evidence substantially supports the charges and allegations and that evidence will be borne out in court.”

Lanez was arrested in connection with the incident and later was arrested again for allegedly violating court orders from contacting her; he posted bail in both cases. She has claimed that he offered to pay her in exchange for keeping quiet about the incident. Megan unveiled a new song called “Plan B” that apparently addresses the incident during her performances at the Coachella festival over the past two weekends.

The next court hearing is scheduled for September.

A transcript of the key part of the conversation follows, a link to the video is below.

GAYLE KING: There was an argument in the car?

MEGAN THEE STALLION: It– it was a argument because I was ready to go and everybody else wasn’t ready to go. But that’s, like, normal friend stuff.

GAYLE KING: Yes.

MEGAN THEE STALLION: Like, we fuss about silly sh– silly stuff all the time. But I never put my hands on anybody. I never raised my voice too loud. Like, this was one of them times where it was, like, it shouldn’t have got this crazy.

GAYLE KING: It shouldn’t have escalated to–

MEGAN THEE STALLION: Right. So I get out of the car and it’s like everything happens so fast. And all I hear is this man screaming. And he said, “Dance, bitch.” And he started shooting. And I’m just like, “Oh, my God.”

MEGAN THEE STALLION: Like, he shot a couple of times. And I– I was so scared–

GAYLE KING: So is he in the car shooting from the car, Megan? How is he–

MEGAN THEE STALLION: He is standin’ up over the window shooting. And I didn’t even want to move. I didn’t want to move too quick. Like, ’cause I’m like, “Oh, my God. If I take the wrong step, I don’t know if he’s gonna shoot something that’s, like, super important. I don’t know if he could shoot me and kill me.” Like–

GAYLE KING: Were you afraid for your life at that time?

MEGAN THEE STALLION: I was really scared ’cause I had never been shot at before.

Watch the video here:

Rapper @theestallion says she knew she could rap at 7 years old — and by the time she got to college, "Megan Thee Stallion” became her identity. She tells @GayleKing about her parents’ impact on her life, becoming a megastar and the night she was allegedly shot by Tory Lanez. pic.twitter.com/oEmclNdVDe — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) April 25, 2022