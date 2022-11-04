Megan Thee Stallion Responds to Drake Lyrics That Imply She Lied About Tory Lanez Assault: ‘Stop Using My Shooting for Clout’

Drake is no stranger to stirring up conversation around his lyrics. After the release of “Her Loss,” a collaboration album with 21 Savage, the rapper raised eyebrows with bars that seemingly reference Megan Thee Stallion and her alleged assault by Canadian rapper Tory Lanez.

In 2020, Lanez allegedly shot Megan in the feet after she attempted to walk away from a car during an argument. She recounted the details of the incident in an April 2022 interview with Gayle King on “CBS Mornings,” which produced medical photos of Megan’s injuries, along with a report that references “gunshot wounds” and bullet fragments in her feet.

In the song “Circo Loco,” Drake raps: “This bitch lie ’bout getting shots but she still a stallion,” seemingly a double entendre that references cosmetic injections and Megan’s alleged assault.

Megan responded to the lyrics on Twitter, writing, “Stop using my shooting for clout bitch ass n—–! Since when [the fuck] is it cool to joke about abt women getting shot ! You n—– especially RAP N—– ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a Black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.”

The “WAP” rapper continued, “And when the [motherfucking] facts come out remember all y’all hoe ass favorite rappers that stood behind a n—- that SHOT A FEMALE.”

Megan went on to say that “people attack me” for speaking out about her alleged assault, and when she defends herself people say she is “doing too much.” “Every time it never ends and this did NOT happen until I came out and said I got shot… y’all don’t [fuck with me] okay cool fuck it bye.”

Reddit detectives have also pointed to another lyric in “Circo Loco” that seemingly disses Megan: “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough / Play your album, Track 1, ‘kay I heard enough.” Last December, after notching two No. 1 songs, Megan graduated from Texas Southern University in Houston with a bachelor of science degree in health administration.

Earlier in the album, on “Rich Flex,” 21 Savage interpolates the flow from Megan’s hit song “Savage,” parroting the first few words of its chorus: “I’m a savage.”