Megan Thee Stallion and Maluma to Headline PMC’s First LA3C Culture and Creativity Festival

Maluma and Megan Thee Stallion are set to headline Penske Media Corp.’s first-ever culture and creativity festival, LA3C. The two-day event is set to take place on Dec. 10 and 11 at the Los Angeles State Historic Park.

Megan will headline the show on the 10th, while Maluma will headline on the 11th. The festival will welcome Seventeen and Snoop Dogg as guest performers. Both are part of LA3C’s full talent lineup, which is set to showcase musicians, chefs and visual artists. Full programming details will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Courtesy

The event, staged by the parent company of Variety, aims to connect people and communities by showcasing LA’s range of multicultural food and art from some of the world’s most talented artists. The festival’s moniker, LA3C, stands for Los Angeles, the Capital of Culture and Creativity.

In its inaugural year, LA3C boasts partnerships with nonprofit arts organizations Heart of Los Angeles (HOLA) and Film Independent.

HOLA helps young people overcome barriers through integrated programs and personalized guidance through their academic, arts, athletics and wellness programs yearly, with no cost. For nearly 30 years, Film Independent has been a champion of creative freedom in visual storytelling by providing support for emerging filmmakers from communities underrepresented in film and entertainment.

Other PMC brands, including Billboard, VIBE, The Hollywood Reporter, Rolling Stone, Deadline, WWD, Sportico, SHE Media, ARTnews and Robb Report, will also have a presence at the event.

Juan Mora, an impact investor and nonprofit leader, was appointed chief executive of LA3C by Jay Penske, chairman and CEO of PMC.

“We believe that Los Angeles is a place where people come to pursue their creative passions and a place where talent, diversity and culture thrive,” said Mora in a statement. “Our programming is meant to reflect our community and to create an inclusive environment where all feel welcome. Jay’s vision and the commitment to positively impact the city of Los Angeles inspires us all. I plan to leverage the expertise of Penske Media’s iconic brands to create an experience for all who join us.”

“I have always been inspired by Los Angeles, its people, its vibrancy, its diversity and its creativity,” added Penske. “We are proudly building an event with a significant long-term vision. Right now, being together in person means so much to us all. Our event will be a place to celebrate and give back to this incredible city and the people who make it so unique.”

For the latest updates on LA3C and to purchase tickets, visit LA3C.com.

LA3C was previously announced for Dec. 2-4, 2021, but was postponed due to concerns regarding COVID-19.

