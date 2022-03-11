Watch Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa Tease, Then Torture, Stupid Men in ‘Sweetest Pie’ Video

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa are a formidable team, and award-winning video director Dave Meyers plays to their strengths in the clip for the pair’s new tag-team single, “Sweetest Pie.” Working a similar theme to the one from his video for Saweetie and Doja Cat’s “Best Friend” — hapless explorers of a science-fiction world stumble upon female characters with superpowers — this one turns dark quickly, as the explorers decide Megan and Dua are witches, try to burn them at the stake, and then suffer the consequences of their arrogance. Sure, it’s a not-terribly-serious, special-effect-filled music video, but it’s still a satisfying perspective during Women’s History Month.

The song is the first track to be released from Megan’s forthcoming album (the title of which has not been announced), which sources say is her last for her label, 300 — and sources also say negotiations for her next record deal are only slightly less fiery than the scenes from the video.

Dua and Megan discuss the song on the latest episode of the “Dua Lipa: At Your Service” podcast, a companion piece to the Service95 newsletter, in which they also appear. According to the announcement, Dua and Megan discuss how their new track came to be, along with their activism, how Megan uses her platform to promote the protection of black women, the need for female artists to support one another, and the importance of upending and dismantling the misogyny still rampant in hip-hop and the music industry.

Megan is up for two Grammy Awards (after winning three last year) and will join Dua for three dates on her ongoing “Future Nostalgia” tour, and is expected to launch her own tour this summer.