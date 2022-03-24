Megan Thee Stallion Documentary Series Coming From Time Studios and Roc Nation

Megan Thee Stallion will be the subject of a documentary series being produced by Time Studios and her management company, Roc Nation, the two companies announced Thursday.

Nneka Onuorah will direct the multi-part series. Onuorah is at the helm of “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrrls,” the competition series that is soon to bow on Prime Video. Her HBO film “Legends of the Underground” is currently nominated for a GLAAD Award for best documentary, and her other credits include the hybrid scripted/doc comedy series “The G Word,” which features Barack Obama, for Netflix, and her debut feature “The Same Difference.”

No platform has been set for the series.

A release about the project promises that it will cover personal as well as career milestones, saying it will “touch on how Megan overcame various personal hurdles to thrive in her professional career.”

“We are thrilled to be able to work with Roc Nation to share Megan’s story with the world,” said Time Studios’ co-head of documentary. Loren Hammonds, in a statement. “Millions of people are familiar with her as an entertainer, but this series will give her a chance to share her truth as never before. Her story is a powerful one, and the accomplishments that she continues to achieve are remarkable. We feel lucky to have this opportunity to capture her at a crucial moment in her life and career, as she continues to grow exponentially in both her artistry and global impact.”

Time noted that it had worked with Megan Thee Stallion before when she was named one of the annual Time 100 in 2020. Megan signed a management deal with Roc Nation in 2019.

Executive producers on the project areHammonds, Ian Orefice, Alexa Conway and Mike Beck from Time Studios, and Desiree Perez and Lori York from Roc Nation.

“Megan has quickly blossomed into one of the pre-eminent entertainers in the world and it’s a testament to her perseverance, resilience and professionalism,” said Perez, Roc Nation’s CEO, in a statement. “Her journey is inspirational and we’re proud to have partnered with TIME Studios to highlight her personal and professional trajectory over the years. Our hope is that this documentary will inspire viewers to stay the course and pursue their passions through the ups and downs.”