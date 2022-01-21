Meat Loaf, ‘Bat Out of Hell’ Singer, Dies at 74

The singer Meat Loaf, whose “Bat Out of Hell” album is among the best-selling and most enduring rock albums of the 1970s, has died at the age of 74. A consummate performer, he also appeared in the cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Meat Loaf won a 1994 Grammy Award for best solo rock vocal performance for the song “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).”

An official statement from the Meat Loaf Facebook page reads:

Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side. Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours.

His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 Million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including “Fight Club”, “Focus”, “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “Wayne’s World.”

“Bat Out of Hell” remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time.

We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.

We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time.

From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!

Meatloaf’s death comes less than a year after the passing of his longtime collaborator, Jim Steinman, who composed “Bat Out of Hell” in 1977. It has gone on to sell more than 50 million copies globally and yielded the hit title track, a multi-act mini rock opera that incorporates barroom piano, a baseball play-by-play and revving engines into an explosive combination of hooks and melodies. Meat Loaf’s work with Steinman continued on the 1981 album “Dead Ringer,” 1993’s “Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell” and 2016’s “Braver Than We Are.”

“Bat Out of Hell” also got the stage musical treatment in 2017.