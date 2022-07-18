Maya Hawke’s Forest Orgy Gets Busted Up By Police In NSFW ‘Thérèse’ Music Video

“Stranger Things” star Maya Hawke has released the first single and NSFW music video for her upcoming album, “Moss” (due Sept. 23).

The song, ‘Thérèse,’ “is about the secret spaces we build where we are free to be ourselves, in a world that is always intentionally or systematically misunderstanding us,” Hawke said in a statement about the single. In accordance, the song’s accompanying music video sees Hawke and friends involved in an orgy, embracing one another in the depths of a dark forest until they get caught.

As some scatter and some appear handcuffed, Hawke is walking through the woods naked as she delivers the repeated chorus lines: “It’s tactless, it’s a test / It’s just Thérèse.”

“Vox Lux” filmmaker Brady Corbet directed the five-minute music video which was filmed over two days in upstate New York. Hawke and Corbet hosted a screening of the video on July 17 at the Metrograph in New York, with invitations written by Hawke reading:

“We are all bombarded with negative and doctored images of bodies all the time, whether we want to be or not. The ‘art’ I saw about sexuality when I was growing up (being honest… I am still growing up) helped free me from a culture that seems to want us all to hate ourselves and fear others, right? There is a lot to feel bleak about these days but it’s important to find moments of joy and look out for each other where & when we can these days.” The note also included resources to learn more about the Trevor Project, Planned Parenthood, To Write Love on Her Arms, and the NAACP.

Hawke is set to perform a string of shows starting August 13 in New York, ending with a Sept. 25 show in Los Angeles. Additionally, she will appear as a supporting act for Faye Webster in Toronto, Montreal, Philadelphia and Nashville.