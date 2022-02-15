Mary J. Blige, Mickey Guyton, Summer Walker, Jazmine Sullivan Lead 2022 Roots Picnic Lineup

For the first time since 2019, the legendary Roots Picnic is scheduled to return in June with Mary J. Blige, Mickey Guyton — both of whom performed at the Super Bowl on Sunday — Summer Walker and Jazmine Sullivan leading a packed lineup.

The festival — which is headlined, hosted, and curated by the Grammy-winning hip-hop group the Roots and co-presented by Live Nation Urban — will take place at the Mann at Fairmount Park in Philadelphia for two days of music, art, and culture on Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5, 2022. Also scheduled to perform are Wizkid, Kirk Franklin, Rick Ross, G Herbo and more — see the full confirmed lineup below.

A special fan club presale goes live today at 10 a.m. ET, while general on-sale begins on Friday, February 18th at 10 am ET. Weekend or limited single day tickets will be available as well as VIP packages.

For the first time ever, Mary J. Blige and the Roots will join forces onstage to headline the proceedings “with a once-in-a-lifetime set,” the announcement says.

“After a long two years, we are excited to announce the return of The Roots Picnic to Philly with two days of music and culture at the Mann at Fairmount Park,” says Shawn Gee, Roots manager, president of Live Nation Urban and co-founder of the event. “This year, Black Thought, Questlove and I attempted to curate a lineup that broke through the genre barriers that often separate us in black culture. To be able to book Mickey Guyton, Kirk Franklin, G Herbo, Wizkid, Wallo & Gillie, and Mary J Blige on the same lineup was a dream come true.” YouTube will serve as the exclusive host for the festival. It will stream live on the group’s Official YouTube Channel.

Since launching in 2007, Roots Picnic lineups have included the Weeknd, Pharrell, Snoop Dogg, Phantogram, Usher, Nas, A$AP Rocky, Future, Vampire Weekend, the War On Drugs, Solange, Diplo and more.

Courtesy Roots Picnic

*LINEUP:

Mary J. Blige with the Roots

Summer Walker

Wizkid

Jazmine Sullivan

Kamasi Washington

J Period Live Mixtape featuring Black Thought, Rick Ross, and Benny the Butcher

Soulquarians Jam Session featuring Keyshia Cole, SWV, and Musiq Soulchild

Masego

Kirk Franklin

G Herbo

Tierra Whack

Freddie Gibbs

Mickey Guyton

Yebba

Chief Keef

Robert Glasper & Bilal

DJ Jazzy Jeff & Rakim

Babyface Ray

Muni Long

CKay

Protojoe

Serpentwithfeet

Ambre

Alex Isley

KUR

Durand

Suzanne Christine

Mu Mu Fresh

Jordan Hawkins

Macc N Cheese

Aquil Dawud

DJ Diamond Kuts

DJ Aktive

PODCAST STAGE:

Million Dollaz Worth of Game

Rory & Mal

Questlove Supreme

Earn Your Leisure

Whoreible Decisions

Jemele Hill is Unbothered

Carefully Reckless featuring Jess Hilarious

FAQ Podcast with Fuzzy and Quincy Harris

Around the Way Curls

Podcast Bols

Disruptors in the Culture

**Lineup subject to change