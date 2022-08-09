×
Mariah Carey Pays Tribute to Olivia Newton-John, Remembers Singing ‘Hopelessly Devoted’ Onstage With Her

Mariah Carey joins the massive outpouring of admiration and love for the late Olivia Newton-John, who died on Monday, Aug. 8 at 73 years old.

Through a thread of tweets, Carey recalled the moment she “first fell in love with Olivia’s voice” as a little girl listening to Newton-John’s 1974 classic, “I Honestly Love You.” She also highlighted her other favorite tracks: “Magic,” “Suddenly” and finally, “Have You Never Been Mellow” for showcasing “her beautiful airy tone and signature sound.” “And then there was Grease. I was obsessed,” she wrote.

The singer continued the tribute by remembering the moment she dressed up as “Bad Sandy for Halloween in 5th grade and thought I was everything.” Then years later, the memory became full circle when Carey’s 1998 “Butterfly” world tour made a stop in Melbourne and the pop singer’s dream of singing a duet with Newton-John came true.

“[W]e sang our hearts out together to ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You,’” Carey wrote. “This is a moment I will never ever forget.” See footage of that performance below.

The singer shared a series of photos of the two on stage together and finished her note by expressing how “blessed” she felt to have been in the presence of Newton-John. “[S]he was one of the kindest, most generous and lovely people I’ve ever met,” said Carey. “She will be missed. She will be remembered. She will be loved. Olivia, I honestly love you.”

Other members of Hollywood have honored the life and legacy of the actress and pop vocalist, including Newton-John’s “Grease” co-star John Travolta who wrote on Instagram: “Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

