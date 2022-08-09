Mariah Carey Pays Tribute to Olivia Newton-John, Remembers Singing ‘Hopelessly Devoted’ Onstage With Her

Mariah Carey joins the massive outpouring of admiration and love for the late Olivia Newton-John, who died on Monday, Aug. 8 at 73 years old.

Through a thread of tweets, Carey recalled the moment she “first fell in love with Olivia’s voice” as a little girl listening to Newton-John’s 1974 classic, “I Honestly Love You.” She also highlighted her other favorite tracks: “Magic,” “Suddenly” and finally, “Have You Never Been Mellow” for showcasing “her beautiful airy tone and signature sound.” “And then there was Grease. I was obsessed,” she wrote.

I first fell in love with Olivia’s voice when I was a little girl and heard “I Honestly Love You.” Songs like “Magic,” “Suddenly” and “Have You Never Been Mellow” showcased her beautiful airy tone and signature sound. And THEN there was GREASE. I was obsessed. pic.twitter.com/6fVfr74a5c — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 9, 2022

The singer continued the tribute by remembering the moment she dressed up as “Bad Sandy for Halloween in 5th grade and thought I was everything.” Then years later, the memory became full circle when Carey’s 1998 “Butterfly” world tour made a stop in Melbourne and the pop singer’s dream of singing a duet with Newton-John came true.

I dressed up as Bad Sandy for Halloween in 5th grade and thought I was everything. Years later, THE Olivia Newton-John walked out onto my stage in Melbourne, Australia and we sang our hearts out together to “Hopelessly Devoted To You.” This is a moment I will never ever forget. pic.twitter.com/P4jsfV9Dsp — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 9, 2022

“[W]e sang our hearts out together to ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You,’” Carey wrote. “This is a moment I will never ever forget.” See footage of that performance below.

The singer shared a series of photos of the two on stage together and finished her note by expressing how “blessed” she felt to have been in the presence of Newton-John. “[S]he was one of the kindest, most generous and lovely people I’ve ever met,” said Carey. “She will be missed. She will be remembered. She will be loved. Olivia, I honestly love you.”

Other members of Hollywood have honored the life and legacy of the actress and pop vocalist, including Newton-John’s “Grease” co-star John Travolta who wrote on Instagram: “Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”