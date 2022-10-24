Mariah Carey Unveils Dates for ‘Merry Christmas to All!’ Holiday Revue 

Mariah Carey has announced her latest Christmas revue – titled “Merry Christmas To All!” – which celebrates the singer’s repertoire of classic holiday songs. The two-date only run will be on December 11 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada and December 13 at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY.

Presented by Live Nation, the “Merry Christmas To All!” shows will be the only Christmas concerts from Mariah Carey this holiday season. Tickets will be available to the general public starting Friday, October 28th at 10 a.m. ET at LiveNation.com. During ticket checkout, fans will also be able to purchase an exclusive t-shirt as well as a copy of Mariah’s illustrated holiday fairytale, “The Christmas Princess,” which is set to release on November 1st.

Last year, Carey’s perennial “All I Want for Christmas Is You” not only hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, it made history as the first song in the chart’s history to have led in three distinct runs on the ranking.

While the song was first released on Carey’s “Merry Christmas” album in 1994, its popularity has actually grown as the years have gone by: It reached the Hot 100’s top 10 for the first time in December 2017; No. 1 for the first time in December 2019 (for three weeks) and December 2020 (two), and again last year.

Carey was also inducted into the Songwriters’ Hall of Fame last year and was inducted by Questlove, who said, “She has always been a serious songwriter and a serious artist.” Carey gave a memorable and often hilarious acceptance speech that can be read in full here.

Also last year, Carey’s attempt to register the term “Queen of Christmas” as a trademark met resistance from two singers who have also been associated with that term over the years, Darlene Love and Elizabeth Chan, with the latter caroler going to court in an effort to stop Carey from preventing others from using it.

Carey later said of the issue, “That was other people, and I just want to humbly say that I don’t consider myself that. I’m someone that loves Christmas, that happened to be blessed to write ‘All I want For Christmas Is You.’ And a lot of other Christmas songs. And let’s face it, you know, everybody’s faith is what it is. But to me, [the Virgin] Mary is the Queen of Christmas.”