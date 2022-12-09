María Becerra Talks New Album ‘La Nena De Argentina’: ‘This Story Is Better Told Only by Myself’

After months of anticipation, Argentine singer María Becerra’s new album “La Nena De Argentina” dropped on Thursday night. The 12-song set sees the pop artist displaying her artistic range over sultry reggaeton, cumbia and pop rhythms with hushed confessions sprinkled throughout.

“I didn’t develop a concept behind the album like in the last one,” she tells Variety, in reference to her 2021 EP release “Animal,” which featured several guests from Tiago PZK to Becky G. Becerra has also appeared as a collaborator beside many big-name artists, resulting in massive hits and fan favorites like hers and J. Balvin’s “Que Mas Pues,” which today boasts 557 million views on YouTube, and “Hasta Los Dientes,” her collaboration on Camila Cabello’s “Familia.”

It’s only natural the Buenos Aires native wanted “La Nena De Argentina,” her sophomore album, to be all about her. “In a world full of collaborations, it’s risky to release a completely solo album. But, because this is such a personal work, I felt like this was a story better told only by myself,” she says.

She continues: “[This time] I wanted to be myself, María—La Nena de Argentina—and just go with the flow. This is reflected in my love of making music and my fascination with all genres of music. In these songs, my two sides are exposed; the wilder side—full of sexual tension and seduction—and my sensitive side, where I’m emotional and dramatic.”

The new record, produced by Nico Cotton and Xross, includes the already-released singles “Automático” and “Ojalá,” with bonus track “Desafiando El Destino” slated for official release in January 2023.

After the 2020 release of “Tú Me Lo Haces Fácil,” Becerra became the first Latin artist to sign with 300 Entertainment, whose roster includes Megan Thee Stallion, Young Thug and Fetty Wap, among others. The following year, she received her first Latin Grammy nomination as a contender for best new artist.