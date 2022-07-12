Marcus Mumford to Release Debut Solo Album Featuring Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo

Mumford and Sons frontman Marcus Mumford has shared the first substantial details surrounding his debut solo album, which is called “(self-titled).”

In a handwritten note uploaded as the first post to the singer’s Instagram account, Mumford disclosed that the album is produced by Blake Mills, will be released on Sept. 16 and features contributions from Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo and Monica Martin.

“In January 2021, facing demons I danced with for a long time in isolation, I wrote a song called ‘Cannibal,’” wrote Mumford. “I took it to my friend Blake Mills, and we began the process of making the album, dear to my heart, called ‘(self-titled)’.” See the full post below.

Prior to this social media post, Mumford had confirmed that a solo album was due while making a guest appearance at Carlile’s Los Angeles show in June. There, he made a point of affirming that his debut was created with “the full blessing and permission of the band that I’m still in” — a pointed response to massive speculation that Mumford and Sons might be breaking up, after word leaked about the project.

During that show, Mumford and Carlile premiered their collaborative song, with Mumford introducing it as the last song on his solo record. Watch that performance below.

Variety further confirmed that there are no plans for Mumford and Sons to break up and revealed that Mumford began the writing process for “(self-titled)” intending to pen songs for the group — before determining that at least some of the new compositions were enough of a departure to warrant the frontman using them for a solo project instead.