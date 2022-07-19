Man Dies After Fall From Escalator Rail at the Weeknd’s Tour-Opening Philadelphia Show

After the Weeknd’s tour-opening Philadelphia show at the Lincoln Financial Field on July 14, a man fell about 40 feet from an escalator rail and died.

Officials say the 32-year-old man, whom they still have not publicly identified, was sitting on an escalator rail when he accidentally fell and suffered extreme head trauma. He was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and was pronounced dead a few minutes after midnight.

According to a report by the Philadelphia Inquirer, the incident occurred shortly before 10:50 p.m. at the stadium. Police told the Inquirer that they investigated the incident and the fall appears to have been accidental, with “no foul play suspected.”

Bob Lange, SVP of communications for the Philadelphia Eagles team, which operates the Lincoln, said he believes the incident happened after the concert was over as people were leaving.

The Weeknd and tour promoter Live Nation have yet to comment on the incident publicly.

CBS3 in Philadelphia identified the man through his friends as Hugo Sanchez.

The “After Hours til Dawn” tour is in support of the Weeknd’s fourth and fifth studio album, 2020’s “After Hours” and this year’s “Dawn FM.” Although the tour was originally set to begin at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, that date was postponed due to a nationwide power outage, marking the Philadelphia show as opening night.

The tour was originally slated for 2020 but was postponed twice due to the pandemic. Additionally, Doja Cat was originally set to perform as the opening act in North America but had to cancel due to tonsil surgery and was replaced by Canadian DJ Kaytranada, Snoh Aalegra and American record producer Mike Dean.

In other news, the Weeknd’s new HBO series “The Idol,” co-created with Euphoria‘s Sam Levinson, shared its first teaser trailer. The show stars Lily-Rose Depp and the Weeknd as himself, with additional appearances by Blackpink’s Jennie and Troye Sivan.