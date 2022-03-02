Madonna’s ‘Frozen’ Is Reimagined Again After Remix Goes Viral on TikTok

From decades of reinvention to her enthusiastic embrace of social media, Madonna moves with the times. The Queen of Pop now reminds all that she also has her finger on the pulse of TikTok by releasing a new version of Sickick’s viral “Frozen” remix featuring Fireboy DML. The producer’s dramatic overhaul of Madonna’s 1998 classic was a sensation on the video sharing platform, and has since crossed over to streaming on DSPs.

Sickick’s “Frozen” remix debuted in a TikTok video dated March 30, 2021, and soon went nuclear on the app — soundtracking more than 125,000 “creates.” The pop icon spotted an opportunity and officially released the song in December. So far, it has amassed more than 49 million global streams with 8.4 million coming from the US. Buoyed by that kind of momentum, a second remix was commissioned, and rising Nigerian artist Fireboy DML answered the call.

While Madonna’s otherworldly vocal hooks still anchor the song, Fireboy DML owns the second half of the two-minute tune. He takes “Frozen” in a soulful direction, plunging deeper into heartbreak territory. “Baby, I’ve been there for so long, now you say you don’t want this no more,” Fireboy laments over Sickick’s sweeping trap beats. “Don’t make me waste my time, I’ve been waiting all my life.” Madonna then returns for the outro.

The release will be supported by a music video, which finds Madonna dancing in platform boots and a leather bodice. The intergenerational collaboration has the potential to benefit all participants. Madonna reaches a new demographic, while Sickick and Fireboy DML take a step closer to the mainstream. Not that they need much help. Sickick has already opened for Drake and built a loyal online following with remixes, while Fireboy DML is currently enjoying a global hit with the Ed Sheeran-assisted “Peru.”

“Frozen (Fireboy DML Remix)” ushers in a busy year for Madonna. Last year, on her 63rd birthday, the superstar announced a global partnership with Warner Music Group that covers her entire back catalog including the three albums she released via Interscope — “MDNA,” “Rebel Heart” and “Madame X,” which join the Warner library in 2025.

Starting in 2022, the 40th anniversary of Madonna’s music career, Warner will begin releasing a series of reissues and other planned projects. Madonna is also working on a biopic, which she co-wrote with “Secretary” and “Girl On A Train” screenwriter Erin Wilson.