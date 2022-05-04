Madonna to Release ‘Finally Enough Love,’ Two Career-Spanning Remix Collections

Madonna recently became the first artist to top Billboard’s Dance Club Songs chart for the 50th time, making her the first and only recording artist to have 50 No. 1 hits on any single Billboard chart.

She is commemorating the event in characteristically outsized fashion with two new compilations: “Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones,” a new 50-track collection that includes her favorite remixes of her dance hits, and an abridged 16-track version, simply titled “Finally Enough Love.” The full tracklists appear below.

The collections mark the first album releases to be part of the newly announced partnership between Madonna and Warner Music Group, which will feature an extensive series of catalog releases across her career.

“50 Number Ones” clocks in at 220 minutes and includes dozens of remixes by top producers, including Shep Pettibone, William Orbit, Honey Dijon, and Avicii, along with rarities, with more than 20 being officially released for the first time or making their commercial/digital debut. Each remix was newly remastered for the collection by Mike Dean, who produced Madonna’s two most-recent studio albums, “Rebel Heart” and “Madame X.”

The collection will be available digitally on August 19, along with a 3-CD version and a limited edition, 6-LP version on red and black vinyl.

The 16-track version, “Finally Enough Love,” will be available for streaming on June 24, with 1-CD and 180-gram 2-LP versions coming on August 19.

The “You Can Dance Remix Edit” of “Into the Groove” is available today digitally for the first time.

The announcement concludes: “Expect more surprises to be revealed later this year around the celebration of Madonna’s 40 years in music.”

FINALLY ENOUGH LOVE

16-Track Album

Streaming June 24

1-CD, 2-LP & Digital Download Versions Out August 19

Track Listing

1. “Everybody” (You Can Dance Remix Edit) +#

2. “Into The Groove” (You Can Dance Remix Edit) +#

3. “Like A Prayer” (Remix/Edit)

4. “Express Yourself” (Remix/Edit)

5. “Vogue” (Single Version) +

6. “Deeper And Deeper” (David’s Radio Edit) +#

7. “Secret” (Junior’s Luscious Single Mix)

8. “Frozen” (Extended Club Mix Edit)

9. “Music” (Deep Dish Dot Com Radio Edit)

10. “Hollywood” (Calderone & Quayle Edit) +#

11. “Hung Up” (SDP Extended Vocal Edit)

12. “Give It 2 Me” (Eddie Amador Club 5 Edit) °+

13. “Girl Gone Wild” (Avicii’s UMF Mix)

14. “Living For Love” (Offer Nissim Promo Mix) *+

15. “Medellín” (Offer Nissim Madame X In The Sphinx Mix) – Madonna and Maluma

16. “I Don’t Search I Find” (Honey Dijon Radio Mix)

FINALLY ENOUGH LOVE: 50 NUMBER ONES

50-Track Album

3-CD, 6-LP, Streaming & Digital Download Versions Out August 19

Track Listing

1. “Holiday” (7” Version) +

2. “Like A Virgin” (7” Version)

3. “Material Girl” (7” Version)

4. “Into The Groove” (You Can Dance Remix Edit) +#

5. “Open Your Heart” (Video Version) +

6. “Physical Attraction” (You Can Dance Remix Edit) +#

7. “Everybody” (You Can Dance Remix Edit) +#

8. “Like A Prayer” (Remix/Edit)

9. “Express Yourself” (Remix/Edit)

10. “Keep It Together” (Alternate Single Remix) *+

11. “Vogue” (Single Version) +

12. “Justify My Love” (Orbit Edit)

13. “Erotica” (Underground Club Mix)

14. “Deeper And Deeper” (David’s Radio Edit) +#

15. “Fever” (Radio Edit) +

16. “Secret” (Junior’s Luscious Single Mix)

17. “Bedtime Story” (Junior’s Single Mix)

18. “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina” (Miami Mix Edit)

19. “Frozen” (Extended Club Mix Edit)

20. “Ray Of Light” (Sasha Ultra Violet Mix Edit) +#

21. “Nothing Really Matters” (Club 69 Radio Mix) +

22. “Beautiful Stranger” (Calderone Radio Mix)

23. “American Pie” (Richard ‘Humpty’ Vission Radio Mix)

24. “Music” (Deep Dish Dot Com Radio Edit)

25. “Don’t Tell Me” (Thunderpuss Video Remix) +#

26. “What It Feels Like For A Girl” (Above And Beyond Club Radio Edit)

27. “Impressive Instant” (Peter Rauhofer’s Universal Radio Mixshow Mix) +#

28. “Die Another Day” (Deepsky Radio Edit) +#

29. “American Life” (Felix Da Housecat’s Devin Dazzle Edit) *+

30. “Hollywood” (Calderone & Quayle Edit) +#

31. “Me Against The Music” (Peter Rauhofer Radio Mix) + – Britney Spears feat. Madonna

32. “Nothing Fails” (Tracy Young’s Underground Radio Edit) *+

33. “Love Profusion” (Ralphi Rosario House Vocal Edit) +#

34. “Hung Up” (SDP Extended Vocal Edit)

35. “Sorry” (PSB Maxi Mix Edit) +#

36. “Get Together” (Jacques Lu Cont Vocal Edit) +

37. “Jump” (Axwell Remix Edit)

38. “4 Minutes” (Bob Sinclar Space Funk Edit) + – feat. Justin Timberlake & Timbaland

39. “Give It 2 Me” (Eddie Amador Club 5 Edit) +#

40. “Celebration” (Benny Benassi Remix Edit)

41. “Give Me All Your Luvin’” (Party Rock Remix) – feat. LMFAO & Nicki Minaj

42. “Girl Gone Wild” (Avicii’s UMF Mix)

43. “Turn Up The Radio” (Offer Nissim Remix Edit) *+#

44. “Living For Love” (Offer Nissim Promo Mix) *+

45. “Ghosttown” (Dirty Pop Intro Remix)

46. “Bitch I’m Madonna” (Sander Kleinenberg Video Edit) +# – feat. Nicki Minaj

47. “Medellín” (Offer Nissim Madame X In The Sphinx Mix) – Madonna and Maluma

48. “I Rise” (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)

49. “Crave” (Tracy Young Dangerous Remix) – feat. Swae Lee

50. “I Don’t Search I Find” (Honey Dijon Radio Mix)

* previously unreleased

+available digitally for the first time

# available commercially for the first time