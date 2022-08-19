All 50 of Madonna’s No. 1 Club Hits Ranked: From ‘Everybody’ to ‘I Don’t Search I Find’

For the past 40 years, Madonna has not only been a if not the Queen of Pop, but also the reigning monarch of clubland. She’s racked up a record-breaking 50 number-one hits on Billboard’s Dance Club Songs chart — remixes of which are collected on the “Finally Enough Love,: 50 Number Ones” album, which arrived today. Clocking in at 220 minutes, the album is a dizzying journey through the ever-changing dance music landscape and a testament to Madonna’s ability to evolve with it.

But equally, “Finally Enough Love” is about reconnecting with the dance music giants of yesteryear. Legendary DJs like Junior Vasquez (who fell out with the pop icon over 1996 single “If Madonna Calls”), Victor Calderone, William Orbit and David Morales defined nightlife in the ‘90s, and they are all represented with remixes of songs like “Secret,” “Justify My Love,” “Bedtime Story,” “Nothing Really Matters” and “Deeper and Deeper.”

As club music took on a new direction in the ‘00s, so did Madonna. Remix masters like Thunderpuss entered the frame along with producers like Ralphi Rosario, Above and Beyond, Tracy Young, and the late Peter Rauhofer. Of particular note is the “Confessions on a Dance Floor” era, which spawned high-profile collaborations with dance music mavericks like Stuart Price, Swedish House Mafia’s Axwell, and the Pet Shop Boys.

Moving into the 2010s, Madonna maintained her relationship with dance music’s elite, collaborating with Avicii on a remix of “Girl Gone Wild” and teaming up with Benny Benassi for “Celebration,” but also supported new talent such as Israel’s Offer Nissim and Dallas’ Dirty Pop. It speaks to her loyalty to queer clubbers that she has continued to work with trailblazers such as Tracy Young and transgender DJ Honey Dijon.

Remastered by Kanye West/ Weeknd collaborator Mike Dean and curated by Madonna herself, “Finally Enough Love” is available on streaming services and also (in more satisfying sonic fidelity) in 3-CD and 6-LP formats. To Celebrate the album’s arrival, we ranked Madonna’s 50 number one club hits: While some are undisputed classics and others sound a little worse for wear, all are a snapshot of dance music history. The rankings, listed below, should be taken with a mound of salt.

50. “Erotica” (Underground Club Mix)

The slinky, disco-tinged overhaul that Madonna gave “Erotica” on the “Confessions” tour is a triumph. Listen to that version instead.

49. “Fever” (Radio Edit)

Madonna’s cover of “Fever” is great, but the Radio Edit doesn’t exactly lend itself to the dance floor.

48. “Justify My Love” (Orbit Edit)

William Orbit’s contribution to the hitmaker’s legacy is vast, but this remix of the still-genius “Justify My Love” has gathered some rust over the years.

47. “Me Against the Music” (Peter Rauhofer Radio Mix)

Another remix that has lost some of its its luster, despite being unavoidable and undeniable upon release.

46. “Give It 2 Me” (Eddie Amador Club 5 Edit)

House legend Eddie Amador’s remix of “Give It 2 Me” is so of its era that it’s the closest thing to taking a time machine back to 2008.

45. “Ghosttown” (Dirty Pop Intro Mix)

Madonna’s last great ballad was always going to be a tough nut for remixers to crack. Don Diablo’s blistering version comes the closest.

44. “Nothing Fails” (Tracy Young’s Underground Radio Edit)

With all due respect, the “Nevins Mix” was right there.

43. “Medellín” (Offer Nissim Madame X in the Sphinx Mix)

They couldn’t quite get the “Medellín” remixes right, which is a shame because the original is so much fun. Perhaps a reggaeton detour would have made more sense.

42. “Die Another Day” (Deepsky Radio Edit)

Los Angeles electronic duo Deepsky got their hands on Madonna’s Bond anthem and upped the BPM to breakneck speed.

41. “Crave” (Tracy Young Dangerous Remix)

Released at any other point in her career, “Crave” would have been a smash hit for Madonna. At least the pop/hip-hop hybrid found love in clubland.

40. “4 Minutes” (Bob Sinclar Space Funk Edit)

Did “4 Minutes” really need a “space funk” remix? Probably not, but French DJ Bob Sinclar gives it his all regardless.

39. “Living for Love” (Offer Nissim Promo Mix)

“Rebel Heart” lead single “Living for Love” was chopped and changed for clubs despite being very danceable to begin with.

38. “Beautiful Stranger” (Calderone Radio Mix)

Time has worn this remix of Madonna’s 1999 hit “Beautiful Stranger” somewhat, but it sure did sound good at the time.

37. “Nothing Really Matters” (Club 69 Radio Mix)

Club 69, better known as late DJ Peter Rauhofer, sure knew his way around a Madonna remix, as this iteration of “Nothing Really Matters” attests.

36. “Give Me All Your Luvin'” (Party Rock Remix)

Nothing quite says 2012 like an LMFAO remix, and the Party Rockers do their very specific thing, for better or worse, on “Give Me All Your Luvin.’”

35. “American Pie” (Richard “Humpty” Vission Radio Mix)

If Madonna covering Don McLean wasn’t camp enough, Canadian club heavyweight Richard Vission gave it a shiny, hands-in-the-air dance remix. 10/10. No notes.

34. “I Rise” (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)

Trail-blazing DJ Tracy Young is a longtime Madonna collaborator thanks to high-energy overhauls of songs like “I Rise.”

33. “Impressive Instant” (Peter Rauhofer’s Universal Radio Mixshow Mix)

“Impressive Instant” became a firm fan favorite in the wake of Peter Rauhofer’s dazzling remix package. It shows its age somewhat, but that only adds to the nostalgia.

32. “Hollywood” (Calderone & Quayle Edit)

Victor Calderone and Mac Quayle were Madonna’s go-to remixers for a stretch in the ‘90s/ early ‘00s thanks to uptempo, mainroom monsters like this.

31. “Physical Attraction” (You Can Dance Remix Edit)

One of the hidden gems on Madonna’s debut album crossed over to clubs, with for good reason: “Physical Attraction” is propulsive bubblegum-pop of the highest order.

30. “I Don’t Search I Find” (Honey Dijon Radio Mix)

The best of the “Madame X” remixes comes from trans house icon Honey Dijon, who successfully transforms the contemplative anthem into a club banger.

29. “Bitch I’m Madonna” (Sander Kleinenberg Video Edit)

The “Rebel Heart” remixes were generally disappointing, but Dutch DJ Sander Kleinenberg bucked the trend with this furious stomper.

28. “Like a Virgin” (7″ Version)

Dust off your wedding veil and twirl like it’s 1984.

27. “Love Profusion” (Ralphi Rosario House Vocal Edit)

Ralphi Rosario’s interpretation is a blast, but Headcleanr Rock Mix is arguably Madonna’s best remix and deserved to be on the album.

26. “Turn Up the Radio” (Offer Nissim Remix Edit)

One of Madonna’s last fluffy pop anthems gets a suitably upbeat and shimmering overhaul by Israeli DJ Offer Nissim.

25. “Ray of Light” (Sasha Ultra Violet Mix Edit)

Not the best “Ray of Light” remix by any stretch, but the British DJ’s version is a nostalgic delight for dance music fans of a certain vintage.

24. “Jump” (Axwell Remix Edit)

Swedish House Mafia member Axwell wraps “Jump” in his trademark electro-house wizardry, adding to the long list of great “Confessions” remixes.

23. “What It Feels Like for a Girl” (Above and Beyond Radio Edit)

Legendary electronic trio Above and Beyond treated Madonna’s “What It Feels Like for a Girl” with the respect it deserves on this enduring gay-bar video jukebox classic.

22. “Sorry” (PSB Maxi Mix Edit)

The Pet Shop Boys and Madonna crossover that fans were hankering for might take itself a little too seriously, but it’s catnip for diehard clubbers.

21. “American Life” (Felix da Housecat’s Devin Dazzle Edit)

Chicago’s Felix da Housecat softened the edges of Madonna’s prickly “American Life” by leaning into the “Modern life is not for me” refrain on this masterful remix.

20. “Material Girl” (7″ Version)

The Saucy Santana duet confirms that “Material Girl” still has a vice-like grip on partygoers 38 years later.

19. “Don’t Tell Me” (Thunderpuss Video Remix)

Thunderpuss — AKA L.A.-based producers Barry Harris and Chris Cox — had clubbers in a chokehold with their remixes in the ‘90s and early ‘00s. Their update of “Don’t Tell Me” demonstrates why.

18. “Bedtime Story” (Junior’s Single Mix)

Junior Vasquez was really in his bag during Madonna’s “Bedtime Stories” era, transforming “Bedtime Story” into ‘90s club gold.

17. “Celebration” (Benny Benassi Remix Edit)

Italian DJ Benny Benassi reconstructed a footnote in Madonna’s iconic discography into a true electro-house moment.

16. “Frozen” (Extended Club Mix Edit)

The best of the “Ray of Light”-era remixes contained on “Finally Enough Love.” Swap it out with Madonna’s recent Sickick collaboration if you’re looking for something a little more contemporary.

15. “Everybody” (You Can Dance Remix Edit)

The song that started it all has seemingly aged in reverse with today’s crop of pop divas emulating its gloriously tinny, ‘80s sound at every turn.

14. “Music” (Deep Dish Dot Com Radio Edit)

After delivering the best remix of “Music,” US duo Deep Dish went on to leave their mark on dance music with gems like “Say Hello.”

13. “Hung Up” (SDP Extended Vocal Edit)

Dance-pop doesn’t come more delicious than “Hung Up” and Stuart Price was wise enough to emulate the flavor of the original on this ‘00s club staple.

12. “Open Your Heart” (Video Version)

While the child-attends-peep-show video might raise eyebrows today, the shine of “Open Your Heart” has not dimmed with the passage of time.

11. “Secret” (Junior’s Luscious Single Mix)

It’s hard to imagine ‘90s clubbing with Junior Vasquez. His intoxicating house overhaul of “Secret” stands out as one of his best offerings.

10. “Holiday” (7″ Version)

A serotonin-raising pop classic that will be filling dance floors at gay bars and family gatherings from now unto eternity.

9. “Girl Gone Wild” (Avicii’s UMF Mix)

The best song on 2012’s “MDNA” got a blistering overhaul for the Ultra Music Festival by the late, great Avicii. This has a drop for the ages.

8. “Like a Prayer” (7″ Remix Edit)

An all-time great pop song, but the 12” Club Mix is where it’s at as far as remixes go. With “Like A Prayer,” too much is never enough.

7. “Get Together” (Jacques Lu Cont Vocal Edit)

All of the “Confessions” remixes were perfection, but Stuart Price’s haunting, ambient makeover of “Get Together” reigns supreme.

6. “Express Yourself” (Remix Edit)

Truly timeless. A song that has inspired pop artists since the day it was released for very good reason.

5. “Deeper and Deeper” (David’s Radio Edit)

David Morales ruled clubland with an iron fist in the ‘90s thanks to remixes like his nu-disco twist on “Deeper and Deeper.”

4. “Keep It Together” (Alternate Single Remix)

The fifth and final single from 1990’s “Like a Prayer” stands toe-to-toe with the title track and “Express Yourself” as the album’s premiere floorfiller.

3. “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” (Miami Mix Edit)

A high camp masterpiece. If you know, you know.

2. “Vogue” (Single Version)

A perfect pop song that hasn’t sounded out of place on any dance floor at any time in the last 30 or so years.

1. “Into the Groove” (You Can Dance Remix Edit)

Irresistible and influential. “Into the Groove” is arguably the template for the club-pop hybrids that started in the ‘80s and continue to be released to this very day.