Machine Gun Kelly Tour to Have Some Starry Openers, With Avril Lavigne, Willow, Blackbear, Travis Barker Among Guests

Machine Gun Kelly’s summer tour, which was announced Monday morning, won’t lack for starry support, as the headliner has set a lineup of guests for different dates on the arena trek that will include Avril Lavigne, Willow, Blackbear and his producer, Travis Barker.

Others joining him along the way include Trippie Redd, Iann Dior, PVRIS and 44phantom, with a selection of two of the aforementioned artists opening at nearly all the 52 shows.

The American leg of the tour will last for just over two months, starting June 8 in Austin and wrapping up Aug. 13 in Cleveland. Nearly all the shows are slated for arenas or amphitheaters, but that last show in the U.S. will be the biggest, due to it taking place in Machine Gun Kelly’s hometown, with Cleveland’s ballpark, First Energy Stadium, as the setting.

About a month later, on Sept. 17, the tour picks up in Europe, starting in Cologne, running for nearly a month before concluding Oct. 12 in Amsterdam. Between the U.S. and European legs, the tour is set to hit 52 cities in all.

The tour news precedes by four days the release of MGK’s new album, “Mainstream Sellout,” after which the outing is named.

Although he’ll have two openers along the way at most stops, he’s pulling out all the stops for his Cleveland show, where four artists — Lavigne, Barker, Redd and 44phantom — are all listed as support acts.

When he plays L.A.’s Forum midway through the U.S. leg on July 15, his openers will be Lavigne and Willow. In New York, when MGK plays Madison Square Garden on June 28, it’ll be Lavigne and Diorr.

As previously announced, he’ll be making one festival stop, at Bonnaroo June 19.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com. (An exception is the MSG show, which will be on sale at noon that day.)

North American dates:

Wed Jun 8 – Austin, TX – Moody Center***^

Fri Jun 10 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center***^

Sat Jun 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center***^

Tue Jun 14 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena***^

Wed Jun 15 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena***^

Fri Jun 17 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena*^

Sat Jun 18 – Birmingham, AL – The Legacy Arena At BJCC*^

Sun Jun 19 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

Tue Jun 21 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center*^

Wed Jun 22 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena*^

Fri Jun 24 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*^

Sat Jun 25 – Boston, MA – TD Garden+$

Sun Jun 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Waterfront Music Pavilion+$

Tue Jun 28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*^ – (on sale starting 12pm local time)

Fri Jul 1 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest*

Sat Jul 2 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center*^

Sun Jul 3 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*^

Tue Jul 5 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater*^

Wed Jul 6 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*^

Fri Jul 8 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center*^

Sat Jul 9 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center*#

Mon Jul 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center*#

Wed Jul 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum*#

Fri Jul 15 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena*#

Sat Jul 16 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center*#

Tue Jul 19 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena*#

Thu Jul 21 – Portland, OR – Moda Center*#

Fri Jul 22 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena*#

Sat Jul 23 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena*#

Mon Jul 25 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena*#

Wed Jul 27 – Fargo, ND – FargoDome*#

Thu Jul 28 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center*#

Sun Jul 31 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga

Tue Aug 2 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena”#

Thu Aug 4 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center”#

Sat Aug 6 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre”#

Sun Aug 7 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena”#

Tue Aug 9 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena”#

Wed Aug 10 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center”#

Thu Aug 11 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center”#

Sat Aug 13 – Cleveland, OH – FirstEnergy Stadium*”$#’

*With support from Avril Lavigne

***With support from Blackbear

^With support from iann dior

+With support from PVRIS

”With support from Travis Barker

$With support from Trippie Redd

#With support from WILLOW

’With support from 44phantom

European dates:

Sat Sep 17 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena’^

Mon Sep 19 – Prague, CZ – Sportovní Hala V Holešovicích’^

Wed Sep 21 – Brussels, BE – Palais 12’^

Fri Sep 23 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle’^

Sun Sep 25 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle’^

Tue Sep 27 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum’^

Wed Sep 28 – Zurich, CH –Hallenstadion’^

Thu Sep 29 – Paris, FR – Zenith’^

Sat Oct 1 – London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley’^

Tue Oct 4 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena’^

Thu Oct 6 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena’^

Fri Oct 7 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro’^

Sun Oct 9 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena’^

Wed Oct 12 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live’^

^With support from iann dior

‘With support from 44phantom