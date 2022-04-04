Machine Gun Kelly’s ‘Mainstream Sellout’ Blasts in at No. 1 on Album Chart

Machine Gun Kelly gave the Billboard 200 album chart its first No. 1 rock album in more than a year, as his “Mainstream Sellout” bowed on top with 93,000 album-equivalent units.

It was one of two albums to debut in the top 10 this week, the other being Daddy Yankee’s “Legendaddy,” which came in at No. 8 with 29,000 units.

“Mainstream Sellout” is Machine Gun Kelly’s second straight album to premiere at No. 1, following 2020’s “Ticket to My Downfall.” That album debuted with 126,000 units a year and a half ago. Altogether, he’s had six albums make the top 10, the first of which was “Lace Up,” a No. 4 album all the way back in 2012..

The last rock album to come in on top was AC/DC’s “Power Up” in December 2020.

“Legendaddy” is being described as Daddy Yankee’s farewell album, although music fans know to be wary of putting too much stock in any announced retirement plan. It’s the performer’s first album in 10 years and his first to make the top 10 of the Billboard 200 in 15 years. Billboard also reported that “Legendaddy” is the highest-charting Latin album since December 2020.

Last week’s No. 1 album, a collection by the K-pop group Stray Kids, fell out of the top 10 after just a week. Billboard has not yet published the full list of the top 200 albums so it’s not yet known what its actual second-week chart position is.

The Nos. 2-4 albums stayed locked in place from last week: Lil Durk, the “Encanto” soundtrack and Morgan Wallen. Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour” reentered the top 10 at No. 5 in advance of the Grammys, driven by interest in her Disney Plus special, “Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film).” The Weeknd’s greatest hits album and Drake stand at Nos. 6-7. Doja Cat and Gunna round out the top 10 in the final two spots.

Maren Morris’ label reported that her third album, “Humble Quest,” bowed at No. 21 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 2 on Billboard’s country albums chart.