Machine Gun Kelly Changes Upcoming Album Title After Tattooing Its Original Name on Arm

In August, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker got matching arm tattoos that read “Born With Horns,” the title of Kelly’s upcoming album. But in a TikTok video posted Monday, Kelly confessed to Barker, the album’s executive producer, that he’s changing the LP’s title to “Mainstream Sellout.”

Kelly prefaces the video by asking Barker, “We’re friends no matter what, right?” He then says, “Remember when we got the new album name tattooed on our arms?” Before Kelly can even confess the new title, Barker buckles over in laugher and says, “You changed it…”

In an interview Sunday Today With Willie Geist, Kelly said his next album, expected some time this year, will be “more guitar heavy” and lyrically “deeper” than 2020’s “Tickets to My Downfall,” which signaled the artist’s full-fledged pivot to pop-punk.

“Every album is a juxtaposition of the last album. So I went and studied ‘Tickets,’ and I heard the bright sound that I had, and for this album I just turned the lights off,” Kelly said. “I’m not scared anymore. There’s nothing holding me back from being my true self — and my true self can’t be silenced, can’t be restrained.”

He added, “It’s a force, it’s like a hurricane. Can’t stop that, it just goes until it feels like stopping, and I don’t feel like stopping anytime soon.”

Kelly dropped the first single of “Mainstream Sellout,” titled “Papercuts,” back in August. Most recently, the artist was featured on Iann Dior’s latest album, “On to Better Things,” alongside Barker.