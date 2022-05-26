M.I.A. Signs With Island Records , Drops New Song ‘The One’

Singer-songwriter and rabble-rouser M.I.A has signed with Island Records and returns with a brand-new track titled ‘The One.’ Produced by Rex Kudo & T-Minus. The track comes with confirmation that a new album titled ‘MATA’ is on the way. According to the announcement, M.I.A will be performing live at cities and festivals around the world this summer, as she gears up for the album’s release.

She is also now managed by SalXCo, home to the Weeknd, Doja Cat, Swedish House Mafia, Ty Dolla $ign and many others.

Listen to ‘The One’ below.

Since the release of her debut album, “Arular,” in 2004, M.I.A. has established herself as an uncompromising and multi-faceted artists, working extensively in video and art as well as music. She followed that album with 2007’s “Kala,” which featured her biggest hit to date, the single “Paper Planes,” which sampled the classic Clash song “Straight to Hell.” Not long after, she appeared with Jay-Z, T.I., Lil Wayne and Kanye West on the song “Swagga Like Us,” which she performed on the Grammy Awards while pregnant with her son.

Her third album “Maya,” released in 2010, was preceded by the controversial single-short film “Born Free,” and the following album “Matangi” featured another hit single “Bad Girls.”

Interestingly, M.I.A. scored her first Billboard Hot 100 number-one single as a featured artist on Travis Scott’s “Franchise” in 2020, some 15 years into her career.