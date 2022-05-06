Ludacris Receives Bachelor’s Degree in Music Management From Georgia State University

Ludacris was given an honorary degree on Wednesday by Georgia State University during commencement exercises at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, GA on May 4. The Bachelor of Science in Music Management was bestowed upon the noted rapper, actor and entrepreneur, whose real name is Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, though the Grammy winner could easily teach an entire curriculum on the music business, considering his track record and still flourishing career.

Ludacris attended Georgia State in the 1990s before signing a record deal that would launch his career in hip-hop.

“My time on campus sharpened my skills,” Ludacris told more than 800 master’s degree recipients. “It gave me confidence that my path was preordained. That I was exactly where I was supposed to be. Doing exactly what I was supposed to be doing.”

“Though I left school I was never gone because this institution had become a part of me,” Bridges continued. “It was a part of my fabric and DNA. My heart never strayed far from its steps and my commitment to someday return, and finish, was ever-present.”

Georgia State awarded multi-platinum GRAMMY® award-winning artist, actor and entrepreneur Chris “Ludacris” Bridges an honorary degree May 4. Steve Thackston/ Georgia State U

Ludacris has become heavily involved in the Georgia State community in recent years. He joined the Creative Media Industries Institute in 2019 as an artist-in-residence, sharing with students his experiences and insights on the music and film industries. He also partnered with the College of Law on a course dissecting his career.

“My pledge is to continue my support of the university and to live up to its standards,” Bridges said. “Hopefully, I will continue to make you proud and be an example of Georgia State’s determination and resilience.”

Wednesday’s ceremony was one of several scheduled throughout the week to recognize nearly 5,300 new associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctor’s degree recipients, the largest graduating class in Georgia State’s history.

Ludacris will next be seen in the latest installment of the “Fast and the Furious” franchise, “Fast X,” which is currently filming and scheduled for release in 2023.