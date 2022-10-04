Reba, Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood, Sheryl Crow and Other Stars Pay Tribute to Loretta Lynn

Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, Sheryl Crow, Margo Price and many other stars have shared heartfelt tributes to country music pioneer Loretta Lynn, who died Tuesday at age 90. Lynn’s family confirmed the late Country Music Hall of Famer died in her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

“Mama and Loretta were four years apart, mama being the oldest. They always reminded me a lot of each other. Strong women, who loved their children and were fiercely loyal,” McEntire wrote in a statement to Variety. “Now they’re both in heaven getting to visit and talk about how they were raised, how different country music is now from what it was when they were young. Sure makes me feel good that mama went first so she could welcome Loretta into the hollers of heaven. I always did and I always will love Loretta. She was always so nice to me. I sure appreciate her paving the rough and rocky road for all us girl singers.” McEntire joined Lynn’s final album, 2021’s “Still Woman Enough,” singing on the title track along with Carrie Underwood.

Underwood weighed in with her respects as well, writing on social media, “The first time I met Loretta Lynn was at the Grand Ole Opry at the beginning of my career. I was chatting in the corner with another artist and someone walked behind me and smacked me on the rear end! I turned around and there she was… in a big sparkly dress… laughing as she continued to walk down the hall at what she had just done… This is one of my most favorite stories to tell. I think it sums up her personality pretty well. She was a cantankerous little pistol… friendly and sweet… never afraid to be herself and speak her mind.

Over the years, I have had the honor of singing for her… and also with her… in some of the most special moments of my career. She is irreplaceable. She will be incredibly missed… but her legacy lives on in those of us whom she has influenced. I am truly grateful to have known such an amazing woman and artist. Thank you, Loretta, for showing us how it’s done. May you Rest In Peace in the arms of Jesus and add your heavenly voice to the angel choir.” Underwood signed off with the two-word salutation that Lynn always included in her autographs: “Love you!”

Sheryl Crow, who performed alongside Lynn at the Country Music Awards in 2010 after recording a new version of “Coal Miner’s Daughter” with Lynn and Miranda Lambert that same year, also shared her sentiments in a statement. “The news of Loretta Lynn’s passing just came across my news feed and time stopped,” she wrote. “There will never be another like her. May she forever sing with the angels!”

Alt-country singer Margo Price, who took part in a duet on Lynn’s final album as well, wrote on Twitter, “It’s safe to say I wouldn’t even be making country music today if it weren’t for Loretta Lynn. She showed me up what it looked like to be a musician and a mama. Her writing was as real as the day is long. This one hurts on another level. I’ll miss her forever.”

Martina McBride offered a tribute early Tuesday morning, saying “there will never be another like her. I am so grateful that I got to know her, to spend time with her, laugh with her.”

In a statement shared on her social media, Dolly Parton reminisced about her and Lynn’s time in Nashville, writing, “She was a wonderful human being, wonderful talent, had millions of fans and I’m one of them.”

The Oak Ridge Boys also offered a tribute via Twitter, sharing a photo of the singer and adding, “Great Britain lost their Queen … now we have lost ours … Rest easy ma’am. You were loved all …”

Carly Pearce, who in 2021 released a tribute song dedicated to the late singer titled, “Dear Miss Loretta,” wrote: “She showed us all how to unapologetically tell the truth. One of the greatest there ever will be. I’ll be singing ‘Dear Miss Loretta’ with a little extra love tonight at the @opry”

RIP Miss Loretta. I find it very difficult to put your beautiful soul, talent and friendship into words right now… so I will use the ones you said to me and so many others, so many times…”I love you honey”

