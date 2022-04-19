Lorde Covers Rosalia at New York Concert — Rosalia Raves ‘Que Bonitaaaaaaa!’

Lorde covered Rosalía‘s track “Hentai” during her concert at New York’s Radio City Music Hall on Monday night — and Rosalia gave her a big thumbs-up for her version in her Instagram story.

The song is from Rosalía’s innovative latest album “Motomami,” which has earned rave reviews almost across the board, including from Variety.

Early Tuesday, Rosalía shared footage of Lorde’s performance on her Instagram Stories this afternoon and wrote: “Lorde que bonitaaaaaa” [how beautiful].

As noted by NME, Lorde raved about “Motomami” in a recent letter to fans. “I’ve listened to the Rosalía album every day since it came out, fuck, it’s so good,” she wrote. “I gagged when I heard that interpolation of ‘Archangel’, ‘Hentai’ is genius, ‘Sakura’… Projects like this remind me why I live for pop music — at its best, there’s nothing better.”

Funny enough, Lorde won raves on that same stage just over four years ago by performing a very different kind of song by another awesome female artist — Stevie Nicks — when she covered Fleetwood Mac’s “Silver Springs” at the MusiCares Grammy tribute to the group.

Courtesy Instagram

Lorde is on tour in North America through early May, then heads to the U.K. and Europe for summer dates before returning to these shores in August.

Rosalia announced a blockbuster world tour on Monday that begins with a dozen July dates in her native Spain and then covers Europe and North and Latin America through December.

Variety called “Motomami,” Rosalia’s third album, “as musically innovative an album as we’ve heard in the past year. It finds her delivering on all the promise and innovation that those releases suggested and plenty more as well, while still keeping the sound rooted in her stunning voice (and singing entirely in Spanish). There have been many songs and albums that are generally in this innovative-pop-and-hip-hop lane, but it’s hard to think of any that are based around such a jaw-droppingly talented singer.”