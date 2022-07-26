Lollapalooza Heads to Mumbai, India for 2023 Edition

Some 30 years after its first bow, music festival Lollapalooza is headed to India on January 28 and 29, 2023.

To be held in Mumbai, it marks Lollapalooza’s first time on the Asian continent, following international editions in Berlin, Stockholm and Brazil, among other countries in Europe and South America, in addition to its homebase at Chicago’s Grant Park.

A lineup for the Indian edition has yet to be revealed. An announcement touts “a full two days of music across four stages as well as innovative culinary selections, art, fashion and more.”

The music of India is transcendental, it draws our spirits East,” said Lollapalooza founder Perry Farrell. “Lollapalooza is an instrument for unity, peace, and education utilizing the universal languages of music and art to find common ground.”

“Lollapalooza has always been about exploring boundaries, musically and geographically,” added Charlie Walker, Partner, C3 Presents. “We are excited to introduce fans to an entirely new festival experience that has been a significant rite of passage for millions of music fans around the world for more than three decades.”

“BookMyShow is proud to bring Lollapalooza to India – making it the 8th country and the 4th continent to do so. With a mix of some stellar Indian talent and global artists coming together on the same stage, we expect nothing short of magic,” said Ashish Hemrajani, Founder & CEO, BookMyShow.

Lollapalooza India is produced by Perry Farrell, William Morris Endeavor Entertainment, C3 Presents and BookMyShow. It is the eighth country to host the festival, in addition to the United States, Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France and Sweden.